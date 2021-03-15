Lady Wave softball gets down to business

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Lady Wave softball program looks to get back on the field for the 2021 season after missing the entire 2020 season due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“A lot of neat kids competing and playing,” said veteran Lady Wave softball coach, Jarrod Newland. “We’re 25 strong for the program and two seniors. Just a bunch of young kids running around and having fun seeing what we can put together and have some fun with.”

The lost 2020 Lady Wave season boasted nine veteran seniors with expectations for a trip to Akron for the OHSAA state tournament.

“Twenty-twenty would have been an amazing assortment of individuals and teammates and a great thing for the City of Greenville,” Newland stated. “Obviously we are here in the pandemic and we are excited for the ’21 season. Bitter hole we don’t talk about too much and just moving forward – all we can do. Every day is a blessing and we’re moving here in the spring of ’21 with the Lady Wave softball program ready to roll.”

The 2021 Lady Wave High School softball program numbers 2 seniors; Grace Shaffer and Nyesha Wright, 8 juniors, 6 sophomores and 9 freshmen looking to field both a varsity and junior varsity squad.

Unlike the just completed 2020-2021 winter sport schedule with the Miami Valley League (MVL) limiting regular season play to MVL teams only, spring sports will return to a schedule including non-league teams giving the Lady Wave softball program a 27 game regular season schedule.

The Lady Wave is home four consecutive Saturdays while playing seven excellent non-conference high school programs over the four dates.

“We have the normal league schedule and a lot of home Saturdays here so it should be good,” said Newland. “With everything Stebbins softball facility does throughout the summer and fall tournaments, getting people in and out and doing it the right way and maintaining the proper guideline. With everything Greenville City Schools is doing it should be a fun spring and excited to get the chance to go out and compete.”

Assistant coaches Justine Shilt, John Davis, Denny Ruble and Greg Newland return to the Lady Wave coaching staff along with first year assistant coaches Alli Hill and Tom Cromwell.

“We will come out and compete and have some fun – play for the name on the front,” Coach Newland concluded. “Should be good – we have a lot of good young kids.”

LADY WAVE 2021 VARSITY SOFTBALL SCHEDULE

3-27-21 Wayne (H) 12 pm

3-27-21 West Liberty (H) 3:15 pm

3-29-21 Troy (A) 5 pm

3-30-21 Troy (H) 5 pm

3-31-21 Springfield (H) 5:15 pm

4-01-21 Fairborn (A) 5 pm

4-03-21 Beavercreek (H) 12 pm

4-03-21 Mechanicsburg (H) 3:15 pm

4-05-21 Fairborn (H) 5 pm

4-06-21 Butler (H) 5 pm

4-09-21 Butler (A) 5 pm

4-10-21 Ross (H) 12 pm

4-10-21 Minster (H) 3:15 pm

4-12-21 Stebbins (A) 5 pm

4-13-21 Stebbins (H) 5 pm

4-16-21 Tippecanoe (H) 5 pm

4-17-21 Triad (H) 2 pm

4-19-21 Tippecanoe (A) 5 pm

4-20-21 Xenia (H) 5 pm

4-23-21 Xenia (A) 5 pm

4-26-21 Piqua (A) 5 pm

4-27-21 Piqua (H) 5 pm

4-29-21 Lebanon (H) 5 pm

4-30-21 West Carrollton (H) 5 pm

5-03-21 West Carrollton (A) 5 pm

5-04-21 Sidney (A) 5 pm

5-07-21 Sidney (H) 5 pm

Greenville senior pitcher, Grace Shaffer manicures the pitching cage following team’s practice. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/03/web1_Grace-Shaffer-1.jpg Greenville senior pitcher, Grace Shaffer manicures the pitching cage following team’s practice. Veteran Lady Wave softball coach, Jerrod Newland watches his young team workout for the 2021 OHSAA season. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/03/web1_Jerrod-Newland-1.jpg Veteran Lady Wave softball coach, Jerrod Newland watches his young team workout for the 2021 OHSAA season. Karmen DeHart takes a turn on the mound for the Lady Wave early season practice session. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/03/web1_Karmen-DeHart-1.jpg Karmen DeHart takes a turn on the mound for the Lady Wave early season practice session. Lady Wave sophomore, Kenna Jenkinson works out at shortstop for Greenville’s upcoming season. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/03/web1_Kenna-Jenkinson-1.jpg Lady Wave sophomore, Kenna Jenkinson works out at shortstop for Greenville’s upcoming season. Greenville senior, Nyesha Wright takes her spot in centerfield for the Lady Wave 2021 season. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/03/web1_Nyesha-Wright-1.jpg Greenville senior, Nyesha Wright takes her spot in centerfield for the Lady Wave 2021 season. Shyanne Slade works behind the plate for the Lady Wave softball team. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/03/web1_S-Slade-1.jpg Shyanne Slade works behind the plate for the Lady Wave softball team. Greenville sophomore, Skylar Fletcher makes an infield play for the Lady Wave. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/03/web1_Skylar-Fletcher-1.jpg Greenville sophomore, Skylar Fletcher makes an infield play for the Lady Wave.

Lady Wave 25 strong preparing for full OHSAA 27 game regular season softball schedule.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

