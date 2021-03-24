Wave baseball scrimmages Arcanum

ARCANUM – The Green Wave traveled to Arcanum for a non-conference varsity baseball scrimmage between the two Darke County Schools.

“Good weather for a scrimmage this early in the season…unbelievable,” said Greenville coach, Eric Blumenstock. “The guys are in a good mood and came out of the scrimmage feeling pretty good. Everybody is healthy – about all you can ask for.”

Two teams expecting good things in the 2021 season squared off with the coaching staffs looking to put the pieces together following the 2020 COVID season with no high school baseball played.

“We started off slow tonight but I was proud of the guys – put four runs up in the fifth inning,” Blumenstock said. “We made some mistakes tonight which is a good thing for scrimmages because now we know some things we need to work on and some things we can build on.”

“Our last scrimmage was a blowout,” continued Blumenstock. “We walked away from it feeling like we were untouchable and we didn’t have anything to work on.”

“Tonight, at this point little things showed up we need to work on, some first and third plays. I have some guys that are brand new, just coming in from wrestling that are just not quite there yet but it is going to get better every day as we continue to put the time in on the field.”

“We got everybody playing time tonight so that is always good,” Blumenstock added. “We batted 10 to start the game. Just little things like that to get everybody some swings, get everybody some game situations.”

Greenville looks to bring a strong pitching staff into the season, a young staff with experience along with some non-experienced pitching at the varsity level.

“Pitching could have been a little better on the control side tonight but all-in-all we played well,” noted Blumenstock. “Arcanum is a good team and Coach Baker always throws a good ballclub out there on the field – have nothing but respect for him and his program.”

“Can’t wait to get out on the field and practice tomorrow,” Coach Blumenstock said as he headed to the team bus for the ride back to Greenville.

Warren Hartzell pitches for the Green Wave in varsity baseball scrimmage at Arcanum https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/03/web1_a-Warren-Hartzell-1.jpg Warren Hartzell pitches for the Green Wave in varsity baseball scrimmage at Arcanum The Greenville varsity baseball team gets ready to take the field at Arcanum for varsity scrimmage play. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/03/web1_GHS-BB-Team-1.jpg The Greenville varsity baseball team gets ready to take the field at Arcanum for varsity scrimmage play. Greenville’s Reed Hanes fields a grounder at shortstop for the Wave in scrimmage action at Arcanum. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/03/web1_Reed-Hanes-3.jpg Greenville’s Reed Hanes fields a grounder at shortstop for the Wave in scrimmage action at Arcanum. Seth Delk looks for a foul popup behind the plate in the Wave’s scrimmage at Arcanum. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/03/web1_x-Seth-Delk-1.jpg Seth Delk looks for a foul popup behind the plate in the Wave’s scrimmage at Arcanum.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122