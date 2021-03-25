Lady Wave Softball opens season at home Saturday

GREENVILLE – The Lady Wave varsity softball team hooked up with the Northmont Lady Thuderbolts for the final scrimmage of the 2021 OHSAA spring season before the Lady Wave open regular season play Saturday, March 27 hosting West Liberty-Salem and Wayne for a double header at Greenville’s Lady Wave Stadium.

“Beautiful sunny day out here and three straight scrimmages,” said Greenville coach, Jarrod Newland. “Two good programs playing today and a crisp nine innings went pretty quick. Grace (Shaffer) and Hammer (Kylie Hamm) looked good on the mound today. Just proud of the kids, proud of everybody, just a fun day.”

“I’m just so happy to get the kids out here and people – Coach (Denny) Ruble back here today and just a fun atmosphere,” Newland continued. “A lot of people around just having fun and ready for a breath of fresh air…and that all starts Saturday.”

When the Lady Wave take the field at 12 Noon Saturday, fans will get its first look at the 2021 starting lineup. The last time a Lady Wave varsity team took the field was 2019. Gone are nine seniors from the 2020 team that wasn’t to be.

Greenville fields both a varsity and junior varsity team for the 2021 season totaling 25 players made up of two seniors, eight juniors, six sophomores and nine freshman.

“Saturday we will have varsity game on the stadium at 12 – Greenville and Wayne playing opening day here at 12,” Newland said, “and then West Liberty-Salem and Wayne varsity will play at 2 pm varsity. Game 3 will be Greenville and West Liberty-Salem with probably a 3:15 start for varsity.”

“The JV will play a junior varsity double header Saturday out here on the auxiliary field, The JV’s have a 1:30 start and 3:00 also.”

“Should be a great day for the program,” Newland added. “Three good programs running around – just a fun day of softball. Hopefully Mother Nature cooperates and it looks like it will Saturday.”

Admission is free for all games Saturday, the concession stand and restrooms will be open.

“Everything will be rolling and music out,” said Coach Newland. “Come early, stay late, have a good time and put a smile on your face at Lady Wave Stadium.”

Lady Wave opens OHSAA softball season at home Saturday with Wayne and West Liberty-Salem at Stebbins Field.

