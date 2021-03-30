Lady Wave 19-0 MVL win over Troy

TROY – The Lady Wave softball team travel to Troy to take on the undefeated Lady Trojans in MVL play and came away with an impressive 19-0 win to go 3-0 on the new season, winning all three games by run rule scores.

“Fun way to start the league and anxious for next opportunity,” said Greenville coach, Jerrod Newland.”

Greenville senior leadoff hitter Nyesha Wright drilled an 0-2 pitch over the leftfield fence to give the Lady Wave a 1-0 lead after one inning of play.

Leading 1-0 heading to the third inning, Alaina Baughn lashed a 2-out line drive double to left and raced home on a RBI Susie Blocher single to give Greenville a 2-0 advantage after three innings.

“Nyesha lead-off home run to start game – 2-0 going to the fourth and we exploded,” Newland stated.

The Lady Wave took advantage of black-to-back fourth inning singles off the bats of Skylar Fletcher and Kenna Jenkinson and back-to-back Lady Trojans errors to make it a 4-0 Wave lead. Wright followed with a 2-run single to left, Susie Blocher and Skylar Fletcher followed with back-to-back RBI singles to left and a bases loaded walk to Kierah Bevins made it a 9-0 GHS lead with 4-innings in the book

Greenville put the game out of reach scoring 10 runs in the top of the fifth starting with one-out back-to-back walks to Wright and Alaina Baughn, a 2-run double off the bat of Blocher, back-to-back RBI singles by Ashlyn Zimmer and Fletcher, a RBI double to left from Jenkinson, a 2-run double off the bat of freshman Savannah Leach, a RBI single from Wright, a Baughn RBI sacrifice fly to center and Blocher drilling her second double of the inning good for a RBI giving the Lady Wave a 19-0 lead that would stand up for the final score.

Grace Shafer earned the win pitching four innings of shutout ball, allowing 2-hits and striking out six. Kylie Hamm closed out the fifth on a groundout and back-to-back strikeouts keeping the 2-hit shutout intact.

Blocher led the Lady Wave at the plate with four hits in five at bats. Blocher, Fletcher, Wright, Baughn and Jenkinson each collect multiple hits.

Greenville played error free ball and pounded out 17-hits in the win. The three run rule Lady Wave victories to open the 2021 OHSAA regular season have come by scores of 15-5, 10-0 and 19-0.

The Lady Wave host the Troy Lady Trojans today, Tuesday, March 30 at Lad Wave Stadium with a 5 p.m. start time.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

