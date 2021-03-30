Wave boys tennis plays well at CJ

DAYTON – The Greenville boys tennis team tied for second tied for second place at the Chaminade Julienne Invitational Saturday.

“I was really pleased with everyone’s play on Saturday,” said Greenville coach, Dennis Kiser.

The Troy Trojans earned first place and the Green Wave tied host CJ with a second place finish.

First Singles: Jack Marchal finished third, losing to Sam Zelinski (CJ) 8-2 and Genki Masunaga (Troy) 8-1 before defeating Kristof Manni (Butler) 8-2.

Second Singles: Jaihao Zhang finished second, losing to Noah George (Troy), then defeating Trent Luken (Butler) 8-6 and Cris Dickman (CJ) 8-3.

Third Singles: Mason Middlestetter finished third, defeating Will Burson (Butler) 8-4, then losing to Callaghan Weatherspoon (CJ) 8-5 and Wyatt Hench (Troy) 8-3.

“Jack, Jiahao and Mason all improved as the day went on at singles,” said Kiser.

First Doubles: Heath Coomer and Andrew Abell finished first by defeating Allen Eads/Brice Foster (CJ) 8-2, Matt Bess/Henry Johnston (Troy) 8-2 and Nolan Baker/Charlie Stiver (Butler) 8-0.

The doubles teams played really well. Heath and Andrew dominated from the start of each match at 1st doubles.

Second Doubles: Ash Williams and Max Jordan finished third by losing to Eli Monnin/Aiden Miller (Troy) 9-7, defeating Nolan Lobianco/Salik Chaudhry (Butler) 8-1 then losing to Conner Hofstetter (CJ) 9-7.

Greenville’s Jiahao Zhang, finishes second at Chaminade Julienne Invitational. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/03/web1_Jiahao-Zhang-2.jpg Greenville’s Jiahao Zhang, finishes second at Chaminade Julienne Invitational. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

