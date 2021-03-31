Lady Wave long ball downs Troy

GREENVILLE – The Lady Wave had to battle back from a 6-2 deficit to score nine unanswered runs to stay undefeated on the 2021 season downing the Troy Lady Trojans 11-6 after a 19-0 Monday night run rule road win at Troy.

“Great day for Lady Wave Softball,” said Greenville coach, Jerrod Newland. “Troy comes out, jumps a little early, scores in the first, we don’t make a few plays and after three innings it’s 6-2 – everybody’s going crazy.”

Troy used three straight 2-out singles to take a 1-0 lead in the top of the first with the Lady Wave putting 2-runs on the board in the bottom of the inning on a Susie Blocher single, an Ashland Zimmer walk and a 2-run line drive triple to center off the bat of Skylar Fletcher.

The Lady Trojans answered with 2-runs in the top of the second while the Lady Wave was going down in order in the bottom of the inning for a 3-2 Troy lead after two complete.

Troy took advantage of timely hitting and a Greenville error to plate 4-runs in the top of the third and push its lead to 6-2 over the undefeated Wave.

The Lady Wave got right back in the game in its half of the third scoring 4-runs. Nyesha Wright opened with a walk, back-to-back Alaina Baughn and Blocher hit by pitch and a Fletcher RBI fielder’s choice made a 6-3 game.

Kierah Bevens followed with a RBI sacrifice fly to center with Fletcher and Blocher moving up to second and third setting up a two out 2-run Jenkinson double knotting the score at 6-6 with three innings in the book.

“I wish I had a fly in the huddle because I can’t make it up,” Newland said. “You take a big deep breath, you step back and we have 15 outs. You just have to respond and you can’t get too worked up. Even when it’s 6-6 you just can’t get worked up and it just is what it is and you have to use all the outs and take advantage of it.”

Troy went quietly in the top of the fourth with Kylie Hamm taking over on the mound bringing the Wave to the plate in the bottom of the inning.

Back-to-back Lady Wave homers over the leftfield fence from Wright and Baughn greeted the Lady Trojans giving Greenville a quick fourth inning 8-6 lead that would hold up for the win.

“Ny hits one and then Baughn and just good stuff – that’s why you get 21 outs,” Newland stated.

Hamm struck out the side in the top of the fifth while Greenville was plating 3-runs in the bottom of the inning taking advantage of a leadoff Jenkinson double to center, a RBI Brianna Fellers triple to left followed by a run-scoring single off the bat of Saige Fellers and RBI Baughn single to left for an 11-6 Lady Wave lead.

Troy went down in order in the top of the sixth, Greenville went down 1-2-3 in the bottom of the inning and Troy went scoreless in the top of the seventh giving the Lady Wave the win and an impressive 4-0 start to the season.

“Great day for Lady Wave Softball – get a win and move on,” Coach Newland condluded.

Hamm earned the win for the Lady Wave in 5-innings of work allowing 3-runs on 7-hits, 5-strikeouts and no walks.

Baughn was 2-3 with 2-RBIs, 1-run and a walk; Jenkinson 2-4, 2-RBIs, 1-run; B. Fellers 2-4 1-RBI, 1-run and Blocher 2-4, 1-run.

Fletcher went 1-4 with 3-RBIs, 1-run; Wright 1-3, 1-walk, 1-RBI, 1-run; S. Fellers 1-2, 1-run; Beavins 1-RBI and Leach 1-run.

1230000 6 13 2 Troy

204230x 11 11 3 Greenville

Kylie Hamm tosses five-innings for Greenville to get the win in the Lady Wave’s win over the Troy Lady Trojans. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/03/web1_Kylie-Hamm-No.-18.jpg Kylie Hamm tosses five-innings for Greenville to get the win in the Lady Wave’s win over the Troy Lady Trojans. Saige Fellers lays down a bunt for the Lady Wave in MVL win over the Troy Lady Trojans. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/03/web1_Saige-Fellers-No-3.jpg Saige Fellers lays down a bunt for the Lady Wave in MVL win over the Troy Lady Trojans. Greenville’s Skylar Fletcher hits a first-inning 2-run triple in the Lady Wave’s win over Troy. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/03/web1_Skylar-Fletcher-No.-8.jpg Greenville’s Skylar Fletcher hits a first-inning 2-run triple in the Lady Wave’s win over Troy. Susie Blocher rifles a double to center in the Lady Wave’s win over the Troy Lady Trojans. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/03/web1_Susie-Blocher-No.-15.jpg Susie Blocher rifles a double to center in the Lady Wave’s win over the Troy Lady Trojans. Nyesha Wright drills a fourth inning leadoff homer over the leftfield fiend to give the Lady Wave a 7-6 lead over Troy. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/03/web1_x-Nyesha-Wright-No.-10-HR.jpg Nyesha Wright drills a fourth inning leadoff homer over the leftfield fiend to give the Lady Wave a 7-6 lead over Troy. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media Alaina Baughn watches her homerun sail over the leftfield fence to give the Greenville Lady Wave an 8-6 advantage over Troy. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/03/web1_Alaina-Baughn-No.-12-HR.jpg Alaina Baughn watches her homerun sail over the leftfield fence to give the Greenville Lady Wave an 8-6 advantage over Troy. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media Brianna Fellers hits a RBI double for Greenville in the Lady Wave’s MVL win over Troy. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/03/web1_Brianna-Fellers-No.-11-DBL.jpg Brianna Fellers hits a RBI double for Greenville in the Lady Wave’s MVL win over Troy. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media Kenna Jenkinson rockets fifth-inning leadoff double to center for the Lady Wave in the team’s OHSAA win over the visiting Troy Lady Trojans. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/03/web1_Kenna-Jenkinson-No.-4-DBL.jpg Kenna Jenkinson rockets fifth-inning leadoff double to center for the Lady Wave in the team’s OHSAA win over the visiting Troy Lady Trojans. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media Kierah Beavins drives in a run for the Lady Wave in the team’s win over Troy. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/03/web1_Kierah-Beavins-No.-16.jpg Kierah Beavins drives in a run for the Lady Wave in the team’s win over Troy. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

