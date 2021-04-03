Lady Wave run rules Fairborn to go 6-0 on season

FAIRBORN – The Lady Wave took their early season 5-0 record on the road and came away with a 19-2 win over the Fairborn Lady Skyhawks and a perfect 6-0 record on the year.

“Great team effort and we came out to play a league game,” said Greenville coach, Jerrod Newland. “Great Friday softball action.”

Susie Blocher deliverd four hits including a first inning single, singled in the second, homered in the third and closed out her day at the plate with a single in the fifth.

“Blocher was lights out and the team is having some fun,” Newland stated. “Now 6-0 on the season and Fairborn back her Monday.”

Nyesha Wright got things underway for the Lady Wave taking advantage of a hit batsman (HBP) followed by an Aliana Baughn single to left and a run-scoring Blocher single to left to quick-start the Greenville girls on their way to its fifth run rule win in six games.

The Lady Wave plated nine second inning runs with Kenna Jenkinson, Bri Fellers, Wright, Blocher, Keira Beavins and Ashlyn Zimmer each driving in runs.

Grace Shaffer earned the win pitching 2-innings of shutout ball, allowing no hits, striking out five and a walk. Kylie Hamm threw 3-innings in relieve for LWSB.

Greenville collected 14-hits on the day: Blocher was 4-5, 6-RBIs and a run scored. Zimmer went 1-2 with a walk, 3-RBIs and 2-runs, B. Fellers was 2-3 with 2-RBIs and a run and Skylar Fletcher was 2-4 with a walk and 3-runs scored.

Kenna Jenkinson went 1-2 with 2-RBIs and 2-runs, Baughn was 1-2 with a walk, a RBI and 2-runs, Wright went 1-3 with 2-runs, Beavins went 0-2 with 3-walks, 2-RBIs and 2-runs, Saige Fellers and Savannah Leach each went 1-1 with a run scored.

The Lady Wave play a home Saturday double header, April 3 at Lady Wave Stadium hosting Beavercreek with a game starting at Noon and taking on Mechanicsburg at 3 p.m. The Lady Wave JV will also play a double header on the auxiliary field.

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

