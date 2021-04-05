GHS tennis opens season with 3 road matches

GREENVILLE – Greenville boys tennis team opened the 2021 season with three matches on the road with the team’s first win of the month coming in April with a Friday 4-1 win over the Fairborn Skyhawks.

Jack Marchal defeated Sam Steck 6-3, 6-4, Jiaao Zhang defeated Silas Smith 6-4, 6-2, Mason Middlestetter lost to Nghi Nguyen 6-3, 6-4, Heath Coomer/Andrew Abell defeated Jordan Copeland/Jacob Kurt 6-0, 6-0, and Ash Williams/Max Jordan defeated Brandon Holbert/Hayden Picarello 6-0, 6-0. Logan Witwer and Will Gettinger won in extra singles matches.

Greenville did not fare as well on the road in two matches earlier in the week falling 4-1 to Troy and 3-2 to Northmont.

At Troy, Jack Marchal lost to Genki Masunaga 6-2, 6-3, Jiaao Zhang lost to Noah George 6-2, 6-0, Logan Witwer lost to Wyatt Hench 6-0, 6-1, Heath Coomer/Andrew Abell lost to Matt Bess/Henry Johnston 7-5, -4, and Max Jordan/Mason Middleestetter defeated Aiden Miller/Eli Monnin 6-7, 7-6, (10-7). Ash Williams won an extra singles match and Will Gettinger/Simon Snyder won an extra doubles match.

Playing a non-conference match on the road at Northmont, Jack Marchal lost to Matthew Cornell 6-1, 6-1, Jiaao Zhang lost to Adam Stanley 6-0, 2-6, 7-5, Mason Middlestetter defeated Reese Ferrell 7-5, 6-1, Heath Coomer/Andrew Abell defeated Lucian Pfister/Trent Kelsey 6-0, 6-4, and Ash Williams/Max Jordan lost to Stevie Peters/Christian Hindgardner 7-5, 6-4. Grant Read/Logan Witwer won an extra doubles match.

The Green Wave stand 1-2 overall and 1-1 in conference play.

Greenville first singles, Jack Marchal. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_Greenville-Green-Wave-Varsity-Boys-Tennis-Practice-3-.jpg Greenville first singles, Jack Marchal. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122