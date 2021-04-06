Lady Wave run rules Fairborn

GREENVILLE – The Lady Wave defeated the visiting Fairborn Lady Aviators 24-1 even though Greenville LWSB coach, Jerrod Newland use the “leading off base to soon” to keep the score from a larger margin of victory.

“Great day for Lady Wave Softball,” said Greenville coach, Jerrod Newland. “Just a fun day at the stadium. We had the practice before the game and the kids worked on some things.”

The Lady Skyhawks took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first with Greenville battling back with 2-runs in the bottom of the inning to take a 2-1 lead and never look back.

“They jump out and hit a homer in the first and got up on us,” Newland said. “We passed the bat a little bit and just making some plays and having fun. A breath of fresh air and getting back after Easter weekend – getting back in the grind.”

The Lady Wave strung together back-to-back walks, a Savannah Leach single, four straight walks followed by a hit batsman to lead 7-1 in the bottom of the second without no outs.

One final walk of the inning scored Kenna Jenkinson to give Greenville an 8-1 lead after two complete.

The Lady Wave plated 8-runs in the second taking advantage of 3-singles, doubles from Leach and Alaina Baughn, a hit batsman and an error to lead 16-1 with three-innings in the book.

A fly out and a strikeout had the Lady Wave with 2-outs to open the bottom of the fourth before plating 8-runs beginning with a single, a Kierah Beavins double, a hit batsman and seven consecutive Lady Wave singles and Beavins collecting the final RBI of the game by way of a hit batsman.

“We have 13 kids here eligible to play with the JV game going on at Fairborn and all 13 are playing and having fun,” Newland stated. “That’s what I’ts all about – getting better because you never know when your time is called and when it’s called do the best you can.”

The Lady Wave played error free ball while banging out 15-hits on the day.

Grace Shaffer picked up the win tossing two-innings of 2-hit 1-run ball, striking out four and no walks. Kylie Hamm threw three scoreless innings out of the bullpen striking out three and walking one.

Baughn went 3-4 with a walk, 4-RBI’s and a run and Leach was 3-4 with 2-RBIs and 3-runs.

Skylar Fletcher was 2-4 with a walk, 3-RBIs and 3-runs; Bri Fellers went 2-5 with a RBI and run scored; Kenna Jenkinson 1-3, 3-RBIs and a run; Shyanne Slade 1-1 with 2-walks, 3-RBIs, 3-runs; Nyesha Wright 1-2, 3-walks, 2-RBI’s, 3-runs; Ella McClear 1-1, 1-RBI, 4-runs; Beavins 1-2, 1-walk, 1-RBI, 1-run amd Susie Blocher a walk, 1-RBI and 2-runs scored.

10000xx 1 3 3 Fairborn

2688xxx 24 15 0 Greenville

