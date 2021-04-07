Wave boys tennis wins third straight

GREENVILLE – Following an 0-2 start to the 2021 OHSAA varsity boys tennis season, Greenville now stands at 3-2 overall and 2-1 in Miami Valley League (MVL) play with the team rebounding with three consecutive wins; downing the Fairborn Aviators 4-1, the Saint Marys Raiders 4-1 and downing the Vandalia-Butler Aviators 5-0.

In the 4-1 Monday night home win over the Saint Marys, Jack Marchal defeated the Raiders Joey Vanderhorst 6-1, 6-4 at first singles, Jiahao Zhang downed Carter Schmit 6-1, 6-0 at second singles for the Wave and Mason Middlestetter defeated Rhett Chisholm 6-3, 6-2 at third singles for Greenville.

Heath Coomer and Andrew Abell won at first doubles for Greenville defeating Correy Nelson and Preston Wilson 6-0, 6-1. At second doubles, Ash Williams and Max Jordan lost to Connor Milner and Isaac Wibbeler 6-1, 6-3.

“I thought we got off to a fast start tonight at most positions,” said Greenville coach, Dennis Kiser. “We didn’t do a very good job of that against Fairborn.”

Greenville’s No. 1 singles player, Jack Marchal defeated Kristof Manni 6-0, 6-3 to kick-start the Wave’s Miami Valley League 5-0 shutout road win over the Butler Aviators.

Jiahao Zhang battled back to defeat Trent Luken 6-4, 4-6, 1-0 (8) at second singles to earn the Wave win and Mason Middlestetter handily defeated George Schroerluke 6-0, 6-1 at third singles for Greenville.

Heath Coomer and Andrew Abell defeated Nolan Baker and Charlie Stiver 6-1, 6-0 at first doubles for the Wave.

Ash Williams and Max Jordan defeated William Burson and Luke Weber 7-6, 3-6, 6-1 at second doubles to earn the MVL sweep for Greenville.

The GHS JV tennis team fell to Butler 3-2. Logan Witwer and Grant Read won singles matches for the Green Wave.

Greenville first singles, Jack Marchal picks up a win over Saint Marys. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_a-Jack-Marchal.jpg Greenville first singles, Jack Marchal picks up a win over Saint Marys. Greenville’s Andrew Abell earns a win over Saint Marys at first doubles for the Wave. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_Andrew-Abell.jpg Greenville’s Andrew Abell earns a win over Saint Marys at first doubles for the Wave. Heath Coomer makes a return for Greenville in first doubles win over Saint Marys. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_Heath-Coomer.jpg Heath Coomer makes a return for Greenville in first doubles win over Saint Marys. The Wave’s Jiahao Zhang wins at second singles over Saint Marys. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_Jiahao-Zhang.jpg The Wave’s Jiahao Zhang wins at second singles over Saint Marys. Mason Middlestetter earns a win over Saint Marys at third singles for Greenville. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_Middlestetter.jpg Mason Middlestetter earns a win over Saint Marys at third singles for Greenville. Ash Williams and Max Jordan take on Saint Marys in second doubles for the Green Wave. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_Wave-second-doubles-tennis-Ash-Williams-and-Ma-Jordan..jpg Ash Williams and Max Jordan take on Saint Marys in second doubles for the Green Wave. The 2021 Greenville Green Wave varsity boys tennis team and Coach Dennis Kiser. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_z.jpg The 2021 Greenville Green Wave varsity boys tennis team and Coach Dennis Kiser. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

