Wave boys tennis wins third straight

GREENVILLE – Following an 0-2 start to the 2021 OHSAA varsity boys tennis season, Greenville now stands at 3-2 overall and 2-1 in Miami Valley League (MVL) play with the team rebounding with three consecutive wins; downing the Fairborn Aviators 4-1, the Saint Marys Raiders 4-1 and downing the Vandalia-Butler Aviators 5-0.
In the 4-1 Monday night home win over the Saint Marys, Jack Marchal defeated the Raiders Joey Vanderhorst 6-1, 6-4 at first singles, Jiahao Zhang downed Carter Schmit 6-1, 6-0 at second singles for the Wave and Mason Middlestetter defeated Rhett Chisholm 6-3, 6-2 at third singles for Greenville.
Heath Coomer and Andrew Abell won at first doubles for Greenville defeating Correy Nelson and Preston Wilson 6-0, 6-1. At second doubles, Ash Williams and Max Jordan lost to Connor Milner and Isaac Wibbeler 6-1, 6-3.
“I thought we got off to a fast start tonight at most positions,” said Greenville coach, Dennis Kiser. “We didn’t do a very good job of that against Fairborn.”
Greenville’s No. 1 singles player, Jack Marchal defeated Kristof Manni 6-0, 6-3 to kick-start the Wave’s Miami Valley League 5-0 shutout road win over the Butler Aviators.
Jiahao Zhang battled back to defeat Trent Luken 6-4, 4-6, 1-0 (8) at second singles to earn the Wave win and Mason Middlestetter handily defeated George Schroerluke 6-0, 6-1 at third singles for Greenville.
Heath Coomer and Andrew Abell defeated Nolan Baker and Charlie Stiver 6-1, 6-0 at first doubles for the Wave.
Ash Williams and Max Jordan defeated William Burson and Luke Weber 7-6, 3-6, 6-1 at second doubles to earn the MVL sweep for Greenville.
The GHS JV tennis team fell to Butler 3-2. Logan Witwer and Grant Read won singles matches for the Green Wave.
