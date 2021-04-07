Greenville downs Lady Aviators

GREENVILLE – The Vandalia-Butler Lady Aviators brought an undefeated 4-0 MVL record and a 6-1 overall season record to Lady Wave Stadium, home of the Lady Wave and left town with 9-3 loss at the hands of the Lady Wave, owners of a 5-0 MVL mark and 9-1 record overall.

“A great win and day for Lady Wave Softball,” said Greenville coach, Jerrod Newland. “Solid effort and awesome crowd and atmosphere at Lady Wave Stadium.”

The Lady Aviators took advantage of two singles and an error to take a 1-0 lead after a half-inning of play bringing the Lady Wave to the plate. In the bottom of the first, Greenville used a Nyesha Wright leadoff single, a two-out Lady Aviators error and a Kenna Jenkinson run scoring single to left to send the game to inning No. 2 tied at 1-1.

Grace Shaffer set Butler down in order in the second tossing two strikeouts and a line-out to third. The lone Greenville hit of the second came on an Ashlyn Zimmer single to center.

Butler took a 2-1 lead in the top of the third with a triple and a run scoring sacrifice fly while keeping the Lady Wave off the board in the bottom of the inning.

Greenville pushed 3-runs across in the bottom of the fourth using a one-out Kierah Beavins double to right, a walk to Zimmer and a 2-RBI triple to right off the bat of Wright followed by an Alaina Baughn single to plate the third run of the inning a give the Lady Wave a 4-2 lead.

The Lady Wave tacked on two runs in the bottom of the fifth beginning with Savannah Leach reaching by way of an error on a hard grounder to short, a two-out run-scoring double to center off the bat Zimmer and a RBI Wright double to left for a 6-2 Greenville advantage.

Butler went down 1-2-3 in the top of the sixth while the Lady Wave was taking advantage of a Skylar Fletcher double to left, Kenna Jenkinson reaching by way of an infield error and Bri Fellers knocking a 2-run double to left. Fellers advanced to third on a wild pitch and raced home with the team’s ninth run of the game with Savannah Leach reaching on an infield Butler error.

The Lady Aviators home run in the top of the seventh rounded out scoring on the night giving the Lady Wave a 9-3 MVL win.

“Excited to work on some things and heal up some and get ready for Butler Friday,” said Coach Newland, “and home with a double-header Saturday.”

Shaffer earned the win for the Lady Wave surrendering 2-runs, 3-hits and a walk while striking out four. Kylie Hamm pitched one-inning in relief giving up 1-run, 2-hits, no walks and 2-strikeouts.

Grace got tough for the fourth, fifth and sixth innings and we pushed some across,” Newland stated. Kids move to 9-1 and 5-0 in the league on the season – 10 games already.”

Pacing the Lady Wave on the day was Wright going 3-5 with 3-RBIs and a run, Fletcher went 3-4 with a run scored, Zimmer was 2-4 with a RBI and 2-runs and Beavins went 2-4 with a walk and a run scored.

Bri Fellers was 1-4 with 2-RBIs and 2-runs, Jenkinson went 1-4 with a RBI and run and Baughn was 1-4 with a RBI.

1010001 3 5 4 Butler

100323x 9 13 2 Greenville

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_Grace-Shaffer-1.jpg Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media Nyesha Wright knocks in a run for the Greenville Lady Wave. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_Nyesha-Wright-HR-1.jpg Nyesha Wright knocks in a run for the Greenville Lady Wave. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media Skylar Fletcher bangs out a hit for the Lady Wave softball team. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_Skylar-Fletcher-No.-8.jpg Skylar Fletcher bangs out a hit for the Lady Wave softball team. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media

Lady Wave Softball moves to 5-0 in MVL play and 9-1 overall.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

