LWSB to host Minster and Ross

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Lady Wave varsity softball moves to its second of four consecutive weeks of home double headers matching premier high school softball programs at Stebbins Field’s Lady Wave Stadium, home of the Lady Wave.

“Again some neat programs coming in for some Saturday softball action,” said Greenville coach, Jerrod Newland. “Excited for the 24-hours and three big games Friday evening and Saturday.”

The Lady Wave has some business to attend to before the Saturday games when they travel to Butler to take on the Lady Aviators in Friday night MVL action.

“Friday at Butler for a huge league contest and Saturday at home vs. Minster at 12 p.m. and Hamilton Ross at 1:45 p.m.,” Newland stated. “Both games at stadium back-to-back.”

The Lady Wave will take on the Minster Lady Wildcats in the 12 p.m. Saturday opening game and go head-to-head with Hamilton’s Ross Lady Rams in game No. 2 with a 1:45 p.m. start time.

Minster and Ross will square-off in the third game of the day with a 3:30 p.m. start time.

The concession stand and restroom facilities will be open for the day.

Greenville Lady Wave Coach Jerrod Newland and staff talk to the team following a non-conference win over the Springfield Lady Wildcats. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_Greenville-Lady-Wave-vs-Springfield-Lady-Wildcats-70-1-1.jpg Greenville Lady Wave Coach Jerrod Newland and staff talk to the team following a non-conference win over the Springfield Lady Wildcats. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

