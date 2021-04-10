Lady Wave run rules Butler

VANDAILIA – The Greenville Lady Wave run ruled the Vandalia-Butler Lady Aviators 13-0 in a Friday night MVL matchup on the Aviators home diamond.

Great day for the program and the kids,” said Greenville coach, Jerrod Newland. “Now 10-0 and always nice to get a road league win.”

Grace Shaffer and Kylie Hamm combined for the shutout with Shaffer picking up the win allowing no runs, one hit, one walk while striking out two over three innings to earn the win. Hamm allowed two hits, no walks and no runs over the final two innings in relief.

Alaina Baughn led the Lady Wave to the victory driving in four runs going 3-for-4 at the plate. Baughn drove in the runs on a single in the second and a double in the third.

Greenville scored six runs in the third inning led by singles from Bri Fellers and Savannah Leach, a Susie Blocher home run and a double off the bat of Baughn.

“Game was delayed an hour and we rolled – 10-1 on the year,” Newland noted. “Grace threw three innings and Hamm finished the final two.”

The Lady Wave banged out 16 hits on the day with Baughn Blocher, Leach, Kenna Jenkinson and B. Fellers each collecting two hits. Baughn had three hits in the win.

The Lady Wave will take on the Minster Lady Wildcats today, Saturday, April 10 in the opening game with a noon start and go head-to-head with Hamilton’s Ross Lady Rams in game No. 2 with a 1:45 p.m. start time.

Minster and Ross will square-off in the third game of the day with a 3:30 p.m. start time.

“Again, some neat programs coming in for some Saturday softball action,” Newland said.

The concession stand and restroom facilities will be open for the day.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

