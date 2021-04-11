Lady Wave Softball downs Minster

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Lady Wave defeated the visiting Minster Lady Wildcats 9-4 in Saturday action as Stebbins Field in non-conference play.
“Great day for Lady Wave Softball,” said Greenville coach, Jerrod Newland. “Hats off to the kids, 11-1 and just excited for what next week brings us.”
Greenville senior, Grace Shaffer set Minster down 1-2-3 in the top of the first with a pop-up to Alaina Baughn at first followed with back-to-back strikeouts.
The Lady Wave wasted no time getting on the board its half of the first with Nyesha Wright crushing a 2-2 pitch over the leftfield fence and a Baughn homer over the centerfield fence to put the Greenville girls up 2-0 with no outs.
Skylar Fletcher drilled a 1-out double to left and raced home on a run-scoring single to left off the bat of Kenna Jenkinson for a 3-0 score. Keira Beavins knocked a RBI double to left plating Jenkinson sending the teams to the second with Greenville up 4-0 after one complete.
“Anytime you can come out and play a good team and come out bombing there in the first – get four quick and they kept chirping and playing – Minster is a good team,” Newland said.
The Lady Wave added a run in the bottom of the second using a Savannah Leach leadoff walk and a Baughn RBI double to left.
Minster took advantage of a double, a ground out and a passed ball to plate a run in the top of the fourth to make it a 5-1 game.
Greenville got the run back in the bottom of the inning using a Leach walk, a fielder’s choice, an error putting Leach on third to race home by way of a Minster passed ball.
The Lady Wildcats drilled a solo homer to center to make it a 6-3 game after five.
An Ashlynn Zimmer lead-off single in the bottom of the sixth followed by a Leach walk, a Baughn 2-run double to center and a Skylar Fletcher RBI single to center brought the Lady Wildcats to the plate for seventh inning action with Greenville leading 9-3.
Minster put together a 1-out single, a Wave error, a walk and a run scoring single to make it a 9-4 score with bases loaded and 1-out. A fly ball to Bri Fellers in left and groundout out to Leach at short slammed the door on the visitors preserving a 5-run Lady Wave victory.
“The last inning the tying run is on deck and good teams keep fighting,” Newland stated. “It was 5-zip there. They put the ball in play and 6-2 and then they hit one, 6-3 – just good stuff.”
Shaffer pitched 6-innings surrendering 2-earned runs on 6-hits, no walks and 8-strikeouts. Kylie Hamm pitched 1-inning in relief surrendering no earned runs, 2-hits and a walk.
Baughn paced the Lady Wave going 3-4 with a homerun and 2-doubles, 4-RBIs and a run scored. Fletcher went 2-4 with a RBI, Wright went 1-4 with 2-RBIs and a run, Beavins was 1-2 with a walk and RBI, Jenkinson went 1-3 with a RBI, Zimmer was 1-3 and Leach had 3-walks and 3-runs scored.
“Minster will probably be back here for the Regionals – Bradford, Mechanicsburg, that group and just good stuff,” Newland said.
“Proud of the kids, proud of the program and more importantly hats off here – we sneak one in before the rain,” added Newland. “Good game out of the team and hitting the ball a little bit – just a good closure to the week and now moving to 11-1.”
0001201 4 8 2 Minster
410103x 9 9 1 Greenville
