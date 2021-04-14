Lady Wave takes two from Stebbins

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Lady Wave moved to 13-1 on the season with a double header sweep of the Stebbins Lady Indians with both games coming by way or run rule wins.

“A great day for Lady Wave Softball,” said Greenville coach, Jerrod Newland. “Moved to 13-1 on the year so half way through the regular season and more importantly 8-0 in the MVL.”

Grace Shaffer and Kylie Hamm combined on a one hit shutout and Susie Blocher drilled a fifth inning walk-off home run over the center field fence to earn a 10-0 MVL win in the opening game of the night.

The Lady Wave grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first with Nyesha Wright leading off the game by way of a hit batsman, an Alaina Baughn run-scoring double and a Kenna Jenkinson RBI single to right scoring Skylar Fletcher.

“Game one it was 3-0 in the fourth inning – the ball doesn’t know,” Newland said.

Greenville plated a run in the third, six in the fourth and one in the fifth to earn to first game win pounding out 11 hits in four innings at the plate.

Susie Blocher paced the Lady Wave going 2-4 with a homerun, a double, 3 RBIs and a run scored. Fletcher, Baughn, Keira Beavins and Bri Fellers each collected 2 hits and Jenkinson added single.

Shaffer pitched four innings surrendering one hit, one walk while striking out six. Hamm toed the rubber for one inning allowing no hits, one walk and striking out two.

Lady Wave freshman, Savannah Leach drove in six runs on three hits to lead the Lady Wave to an 18-1 run rule second game victory over Stebbins.

Greenville took advantage Baughn and Blocher home runs, Baughn a 2-run first inning shot over the leftfield fence and Blocher hitting her second home of the night with a 2-run blast over the leftfield fence in the second to give the Lady Wave a 7-0 lead with two innings in the book.

Leach went 3-3 including a triple and a walk with 6 RBI’s and 3 runs scored. Beavins was 3-4 including two doubles and 3 runs, Baughn went 2-3 with 2 walks, 4 RBIs and a run and Fletcher was 2-3 with a walk and a run.

Bloocher went 1-2 with 2-RBIs and a run, B. Felllers was 1-3 with 3 runs scored, Ella McClear had 2 walks 1 RBI and 3 runs, Sheyenne Slade went 1-3 with a RBI, Wright had 2 walks, 2 RBIs and 2 runs and Hannah Gartenman was 1-2 with a run scored.

Hamm went the distance on the mound for the Lady Wave tossing five innings of one run three hit ball, allowing no walks and six strikeouts.

“Just a great day to get out here and play,” Newland stated. “Two league wins – the kids hit the ball well and played well today.”

The double header saw the Lady Wave collect 26 hits; 14 singles, 7 doubles, 2 triples and 3 home runs.

With the wins the Lady Wave record stands at 13-1 overall and 8-0 in conference play.

Alaina Baughn hits her sixth home run of the season for the Lady Wave. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_Alaina-Baughn-4.jpg Alaina Baughn hits her sixth home run of the season for the Lady Wave. Kierah Beavins collects a hit for Greenville in the Lady Wave’s back-to-back run rule wins over Stebbins. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_Kierah-Beavins-3.jpg Kierah Beavins collects a hit for Greenville in the Lady Wave’s back-to-back run rule wins over Stebbins. Savannah Leach drives in 6 runs in game two of the Lady Wave’s double header win of the Stebbins Lady Indians. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_x-Savannah-Leach-1.jpg Savannah Leach drives in 6 runs in game two of the Lady Wave’s double header win of the Stebbins Lady Indians. Kylie Hamm tosses a complete game win in game No. 2 of the Lady Wave’s win over Stebbins. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_Kylie-Hamm-No.-18-2.jpg Kylie Hamm tosses a complete game win in game No. 2 of the Lady Wave’s win over Stebbins. Bri Fellers knocks a hit for the Lady Wave. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_Brianna-Fellers-No.-11-DBL-2.jpg Bri Fellers knocks a hit for the Lady Wave. Grace Shaffer earns Lady Wave win over Stebbins. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_Grace-Shaffer-4.jpg Grace Shaffer earns Lady Wave win over Stebbins. Susie Blocher drills two Lady Wave home runs in double header win over Stebbins. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_Susie-Blocher-No.-15-3.jpg Susie Blocher drills two Lady Wave home runs in double header win over Stebbins. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media

Lady Wave crank out 26 hits in double header win over Stebbins

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122