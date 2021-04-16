Jets baseball blanks Twin Valley South

PITSBURG –The Franklin Monroe baseball team behind strong pitching from Brendan Hosler shutout Twin Valley South 5-0 in baseball action Tuesday night.
Hosler gave up just 4 hits on the night while striking out 9 for the game.
“I can’t say enough about Brendan Hosler, he’s our senior leader and every time he takes the mound he steps up for us in a big way. He was hitting spots, locating every pitch. I just can’t say enough about him, he contributes not only on the field but his overall leadership for this team,” FM baseball coach Tyler Zimmerman praised.
The bottom of the Jets batting line-up came up big with Parker Schaar going 3-3 and scoring 2 runs. Cason Yount was 2-3 and drove in 3 rbi, Blake Sease was 2-3 and Jayce Byers 2-4.
“Parker Schaar is a senior and stepped up big for us tonight with 3 hits, sophomore Cason Yount came up big in the 9 hole with 3 rbi’s and 2 good hits as well,” Zimmerman complimented.
The Jets manufactured runs by putting the ball in play and capitalizing on a few South errors scoring a couple unearned runs and on the flip side used their defense behind Hosler to keep the Panthers off the board by committing no errors.
“We didn’t give them anything on balls put into play, we made the plays, and I’m very happy with how we played overall as a team tonight,” Zimmerman concluded
After starting the season 0-2 the Jets went on a 5 game winning streak improving to 5-2 overall and 2-1 in the Cross County Conference.
Scoring:
Innings 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E
TVS 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 2
FM 1 1 0 0 1 2 – 5 11 0