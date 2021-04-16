Tri-Village’s Osborne signs with Edison softball program

NEW MADISON – Tri-Village Patriots senior, Kayleigh Osborne signed to play softball for the Edison State Lady Chargers softball program.

Osborne, the daughter of Emily and Matt Osborne plans to study Nursing while taking her softball skills to the next level.

“It is pretty exciting,” said Osborne. “My freshman year when I started playing travel ball I knew I was serious about actually playing softball.”

Osborne’s mother, Emily Osborne serves as the Lady Patriots head varsity softball coach and is pleased to see her daughter play at the next level while continuing her education.

“We are super excited and very proud of her,” Coach Osborne stated. “Kayleigh got a late start to her softball career but she’s worked really hard. Junior high she really focused, worked hard on the field, off the field and really put herself to the dedication that she needed. With the help of Focus Fastpitch she was able to play some travel ball and hone in on some of the skills that she needed.”

“We are looking forward to having Kayleigh play for us,” said Edison State coach, Brent New. “She is a kid that can play multiple positions and she has speed. That is what we are looking for.”

“We try to recruit kids who can give us a lot as far as where they can play and what they can do,” added Coach New. “We are really looking forward to what she can do for us. She’s a good student and that’s another thing we are always striving for.”

Osborne’s favorite position on the softball diamond is third base and swings a pretty good bat but is open to what works best for Edison. “Where ever they need me to play – anywhere and everywhere,” said Osborne.

“We like the fact that she can play middle infield,” said Coach New. “That is always something we are shooting for and that is what I can see her playing but on the other hand we can throw her in the outfield also – but middle infield is most likely.”

Kayleigh took time to thank the many that helped her reach her goal of taking her game to the next level.

“I would like to thank my parents first for giving me this opportunity in the beginning, for letting me play,” Osborne said. “I would like to thank my travel ball coaches and my high school coaches for pushing me to be the best person I could be. I really want to thank my teammates for pushing me to be a better person. Last, I would like to thank Edison for giving me this opportunity to grow.”

Coach New is continually looking for good talent to join the Lady Chargers softball program.

“Go on our athletics webpage where there is a place to click that says; “Play for Chargers” and go to women’s softball,” New said. “Fill that out and it goes straight to me and I’ll contact you right away.”

“We are super excited that she is going to continue her education and softball career,” concluded coach and mother, Coach Osborne.

