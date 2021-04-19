Patriots baseball blanks TCN Panthers

NEW MADISON– The Tri-Village Boys Baseball team put together a big inning late to break a scoreless game and then held on for 4-0 shutout over Tri-County North Friday night.
Strong pitching was displayed by both teams with Tri-Village starter Jace Lipps throwing a no hitter into the 5th inning before the Panthers snuck one in just over the infield. Lipps ending up giving up just 4 hits in 7 innings and striking out 6 batters. He picked up his 4th win of the year with just 1 loss.
The Patriots finally got something going in the bottom of the 6th inning with runners at 1st and 2nd Dylan Finkbine lined one into left field for a double to drive in the first two runs of the game.
Justin Finkbine then executed a perfect suicide squeeze for a single that also scored his brother Dylan to go up 3-0. Logan Call then drove in the final run for TV on an infield ground out to conclude the scoring in the game for a 4-0 lead.
Lipps took care of the Panthers in the top of the 7th as for the Patriots win.
Tri-Village improved to 5-4 overall and 2-3 in CCC.
Scoring:
Innings 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E
TCN 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 1
TV 0 0 0 0 0 4 – 4 6 1