Patriots baseball blanks TCN Panthers

NEW MADISON– The Tri-Village Boys Baseball team put together a big inning late to break a scoreless game and then held on for 4-0 shutout over Tri-County North Friday night.

Strong pitching was displayed by both teams with Tri-Village starter Jace Lipps throwing a no hitter into the 5th inning before the Panthers snuck one in just over the infield. Lipps ending up giving up just 4 hits in 7 innings and striking out 6 batters. He picked up his 4th win of the year with just 1 loss.

The Patriots finally got something going in the bottom of the 6th inning with runners at 1st and 2nd Dylan Finkbine lined one into left field for a double to drive in the first two runs of the game.

Justin Finkbine then executed a perfect suicide squeeze for a single that also scored his brother Dylan to go up 3-0. Logan Call then drove in the final run for TV on an infield ground out to conclude the scoring in the game for a 4-0 lead.

Lipps took care of the Panthers in the top of the 7th as for the Patriots win.

Tri-Village improved to 5-4 overall and 2-3 in CCC.

Scoring:

Innings 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E

TCN 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 1

TV 0 0 0 0 0 4 – 4 6 1

Dylan Finkbine lines a double to drive in the first two Tri-Village runs in CCC win over Tri-County North. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_thumbnail_Dylan_Finkbine.jpg Dylan Finkbine lines a double to drive in the first two Tri-Village runs in CCC win over Tri-County North. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_thumbnail_DSC_3496.jpg Justin Finkbine executes a perfect suicide squeeze for Tri-Village in the Patriots 4-0 win over Tri-County North. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_thumbnail_Justin_Finkbine.jpg Justin Finkbine executes a perfect suicide squeeze for Tri-Village in the Patriots 4-0 win over Tri-County North. Tri-Village’s Logan Call drives home the fourth and final run of the night in the Patriots shutout win over Tri-County North. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_thumbnail_Logan_Call.jpg Tri-Village’s Logan Call drives home the fourth and final run of the night in the Patriots shutout win over Tri-County North. Jace Lipps throws a Tri-Village shutout over the Tri-County North Panthers in CCC action. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_thumbnail_Jace_Lipps.jpg Jace Lipps throws a Tri-Village shutout over the Tri-County North Panthers in CCC action. Dale Barger | Darke County Media