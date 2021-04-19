State Poll: Lady Wave 4 – Lady Roaders 5

COLUMBUS – Week one of The Ohio High School Softball Coaches Poll 2021 has the 16-1 Greenville Lady Wave No. 4 in Division-II standings.

The Bradford Lady Railroaders hold down the fifth spot in Division-IV small schools with their lone loss coming at the hands of Darke County’s D-III Arcanum Lady Trojans.

The Lady Wave’s single loss of the 2021 season came at the hands of the No. 6 Division-I Beavercreek Lady Beavers by a 2-0 score. The Lady Wave defeated D-IV, No. 3 Mechanicsburg 4-2 and D-IV, No. 7 Minster by a 9-4 score.

Division-I

1. Lokota West

2. Holland Springfield

3. St. Joseph Academy

4. Watkins Memorial

5. Mount Vernon

6. Beavercreek

7. North Ridgeville

8. Western Brown

9. Miamisburg

10. Anthony Wayne

Division-II

1. LaGrange Keystone

2. Jonathan Alder

3. John Glenn

4. Greenville

5. Hebron Lakewook

5. Triway

7. Springfield Shawnee

8. Bloom Caroll

9. Poland Seminary

10. Philo

Division-III

1. Youngstown Ursuline

2. Cardington Lincoln

3. Williamsburg

4. Wheelersburg

5. North Union

6. Colonel Crawford

7. Wellington

8. Otsego

9. Sherwood Fairview

10. Leesburg Fairfield

Division IV

1. Strasburg Franklin

2. New Riegel

3. Mechanicsburg

4. Tuscarawas Central Catholic

5. Bradford

6. Berne Union

7. Hopewell-Loudon

7. Minster

9. Portsmouth Notre Dame

10. Sycamore Mohawk

Lady Wave softball gloves lay idle on the field while the Team stands for the National Anthem prior to the team's 7-0 win over West Clermont.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

