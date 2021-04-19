Wave tennis tops Yellow Jackets

GREENVILLE – The Greenville varsity boys tennis team defeated the Sidney Yellow Jackets 4-1 in a non-league Friday match on the Green Wave’s home court.

“I thought we finished off the long week strong,” said Greenville coach, Dennis Kiser. “We will rest up and get ready for four matches and a tournament next week.”

Sidney’s Grant Hoying defeated Jack Marchal 6-2, 6-0 in first singles. Jiahao Zang won over the Yellow Jackets Kaden Abbott 6-0, 6-0 at second singles and the Wave’s Mason Middlestetter defeated Sidney’s Conley New 6-1, 6-1 in third singles.

Greenville’s Heath Coomer and Andre Abell downed Noah Baldauf and Takuma Furukawa 6-0, 6-0 in first doubles and Ash Williams and Max Ordan defeated the Yellow Jackets Vrady Hagan and Hideyaki Rachi 6-1, 6-1 at second singles.

Greenville improves to 8-3 on the season.

Greenville’s Heath Commer wins at first doubles for the Wave. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_Heath-Coomer-1.jpg Greenville’s Heath Commer wins at first doubles for the Wave. Gaylen Blosser | Darle County Media

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

