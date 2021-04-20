Arcanum defense shines in win over FM

DAYTON–Franklin Monroe and Arcanum squared off with one another at DayAirBallpark baseball stadium Saturday night under the lights. Arcanum was able to put together a couple of nice innings and played solid defensively to take the 5-1 win.

Brendan Hosler threw 6 1/3 innings only giving up 2 earned runs and striking out 10 batters. And Cavin Baker spelled Hosler relief in the top of the 7th inning but the Jets were only able to manage one run on the night.

The Jets matched Arcanum with 8 hits and put 19 balls in play only to see Arcanum’s defense make big plays to keep them from scoring until the bottom of the 6th inning when Cameron Blumenstock hit one to the right side of the field to plate Gabe Sargent.

“Hats off to Franklin Monroe they’re a good baseball team and they were able to get some hits off us. Zach Ullery was our starter and is a pitch to contact kind of guy andwe played on our toes knowing we’re going to have to make plays,” Randy Baker commented.

Arcanum defense shined stopping a couple of scoring threats with good plays, none better than back to back plays from the 3rd baseman and shortstop to end the game.

“Defensively we were solid Bertie Williams made a great play down the line for us with a bang-bang play at first and then Logan Statsny went up high with a leaping grab on a line drive shot to finish the game … outstanding plays by those two and our defense all night,” Arcanum coach Baker,” praised.

“Zach Ullery pitched 5 innings, Logan Todd and Jackson Crist finished out the game in relief.

“We faced a really really good pitcher Brendan Hosler. We did a great job in the 3rd inning battling when Zach hit a huge double down the line that opened the door for us to score two runs,” Baker stated.

“We came back in the 5th inning and added two more which was big and then got one more in the last inning which was huge to get us back to a 4 run advantage giving us a little more breathing room,” Baker concluded.

Arcanum improves to 9-2 overall and 5-1 in the Cross County Conference on the year.

“I know we didn’t come out on the right side tonight but what a great opportunity for our boys to play at this beautiful facility and we took advantage of it. Nothing beats playing under the lights in a professional stadium and our guys played well we just couldn’t get the big hits to push runs across the plate,” Franklin Monroe coach Tyler Zimmerman said.

“I’m proud of the guys out of 21 outs we put the ball in play 19 times and that’s all you can ask, and give Arcanum credit they played good defense, that’s just baseball sometimes they just don’t find gaps,” Zimmerman concluded.

Franklin Monroe fell to 5-6-1 overall and 2-4 in the conference.

Scoring:

Innings 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E

ARC 0 0 2 0 2 0 0 5 8 0

FM 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 8 1

Franklin Monroe senior, Bendan Hosler pitches 6.1 strong innings for the Jets in game with Arcanum. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_thumbnail_Brendan_Hosler.jpg Franklin Monroe senior, Bendan Hosler pitches 6.1 strong innings for the Jets in game with Arcanum. Cavin Baker throws in reliefe for the Jets in game with the neighboring Arcanum Trojans. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_thumbnail_Cavin_Baker.jpg Cavin Baker throws in reliefe for the Jets in game with the neighboring Arcanum Trojans. Arcanum and Franklin Monroe baseball teams stand for the National Anthem at the Dragons’ DayAirBallpark baseball stadium prior to Saturday night matchup. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_thumbnail_DEB_1059.jpg Arcanum and Franklin Monroe baseball teams stand for the National Anthem at the Dragons’ DayAirBallpark baseball stadium prior to Saturday night matchup. Arcanum’s defense makes a play at second in the team’s win over Franklin Monroe. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_thumbnail_DSC_4035.jpg Arcanum’s defense makes a play at second in the team’s win over Franklin Monroe. Arcanum gets a steal in the Trojans win over Franklin Monroe at the Dragons’ DayAirBallpark baseball stadium. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_z-thumbnail_DSC_3980.jpg Arcanum gets a steal in the Trojans win over Franklin Monroe at the Dragons’ DayAirBallpark baseball stadium. Dale Barger | Darke County Media