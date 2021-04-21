Greenville LWSB 13-0 over Xenia

GREENVILLE – The Greenville Lady Wave earned its 13th run rule victory of the 2021 OHSAA softball season with a 13-0 win over the visiting Xenia Lady Buccaneers with a bitterly cold wind blowing to start the game and a nasty rain falling over the final two innings.

“Great day for Lady Wave Softball,” said Greenville coach, Jerrod Newland. “The calm before the storm here today, it’s the nicest part of the day, its 39 and dropping hourly and just a great day for the kids and the program.”

Kylie Hamm went the distance on the mound tossing a 1-hit shutout for the No. 4 Division-II state ranked Lady Wave.

The teams played to a 0-0 score after one inning before the Lady Wave exploded for seven second-inning runs.

Kenna Jenkinson opened the second with a walk, Bri Fellers legged out a bunt single and Keira Bevins drilled a 2-run double to left.

Ashlynn Zimmer took a 3-2 walk and raced home on a Savannah Leach double to left and Nyesha Wright knocked a 2-RBI double to left before the visitors would register a second-inning out.

Susie Blocher picked up Greenville’s fourth double of the inning, a run scoring 2-bagger to center and Skylar Fletcher’s hard ground ball was mishandled scoring pinch runner Ella McClear giving the Lady Wave a 7-0 lead after two complete.

The Lady Wave used a Zimmer single and a Buccaneers error for a run and an Alaina Baughn RBI single to lead 9-0 after three-innings of play.

Inning No. 4 opened with back-to-back singles from Jenkinson and B. Fellers, a Beavins walk and a run scoring single off the bat of Zimmer.

Beavins scampered home by way of a wild pitch for a run and a Wright run scoring single to center scored Zimmer with Leach racing home on the throw for the final score of the night.

Coach Newland used the “runner leaving base too soon” to keep the game respectable and bring the cold and damp evening at Lady Wave Stadium to a close.

“Just excited for the kids, 18-1 (regular season), 11-0 (MVL),” Newland said. “We passed the bat a little bit, played some defense, got the win and moving on.”

“We preach getting better each week and that is where we are at now and hopefully we’ll be talking about that at the end of May,” Newland added of the team’s No. 4 ranking. “Like where we are at, like where we are playing, like what we’re doing and just fun times ahead.”

Hamm allowed no runs on 1-hit, no walks while striking out seven over five innings to earn the win.

“Hamm came out and threw a great game and the Lady Wave gets a MVL win and moving on Xenia a nice Division-I school we’ll be off a couple days, Friday we’ll head to Xenia and we’ll get to tee it up again next week.”

Wright led the Lady Wave at the plate going 2-4 with 4-RBI’s and a run. Zimmer went 2-2 with a walk, a RBI and 3-runs, B. Fellers went 2-3 with a run, Baughn was 2-3 with a RBI and Beavins was 1-2 with 2-RBI’s and 2-runs.

Leach went 1-3 with 2-RBIs, Jenkinson was 1-2 with 2-runs, Blocher went 1-2 with a RBI, McClear had a walk and a run and Fletcher had a RBI.

00000xx 0 1 3 Xenia

0724xxx 13 12 1 Greenville

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122