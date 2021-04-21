Kiser earns 350th win at Greenville

PIQUA – The Greenville boys varsity tennis team improved to 10-3 on the season with a 5-0 win over the Piqua Indians.

The win gives Greenville coach, Dennis Kiser his 350th win at the helm of the Green Wave varsity boys tennis program to stand at 350-183; an impressive 65.7 percent winning record.

Greenville’s Jack Marchal defeated Piqua’s Cael Barr 6-0, 6-2 at first singles, Jiahao Zhang won over the Indians Stephen Dodler 6-0, 6-0 at second singles and the Wave’s Mason Middlestetter (G) downed Lance Staley 6-0, 6-0 at third singles.

Heath Coomer and Andrew Abell earned a 6-1,6-0 win over Piqua’s Seth Foster and Ayden Black at first doubles and Greenville’s Ash Williams andLogan Witwer defeated Philip Rossman and Gabe Switzer 6-1, 6-3 at second doubles.

The Greenville JV matches saw Cole Saylor earning a win at singles and the Green Wave doubles teams of Grant Read and Max Jordan and teammates Will Gettinger and Simon Snyder earning wins on the night.

