Greenville baseball downs Xenia

GREENVILLE – The Greenville varsity baseball team defeated the visiting Xenia Buccaneers 4-3 in Miami Valley League play at Greenville’s Sater Park with temperatures dropping into the 30’s by game’s end.
“Cold night,” said Greenville coach, Eric Blumenstock. “Everybody is shivering but it’s nice to get out of here with a win and get back at it on Friday.”
Greenville scored all the runs it would need in the bottom of the second-inning pushing 4-runs across to lead 4-0 after two-innings of play with Alex Kolb handling the pitching duties on the mound for the home standing Green Wave.
“We scored 4-runs in the second inning and then didn’t score anything else,” said Blumenstock. “We have been seeing a lot of guys throwing with a lot of velocity and then come into a game where a guy throws a little slower throwing off our timing a little bit. That is something we can work on.”
The Buccaneers made it a 2-run Greenville lead in the top of the third scoring 2-runs to trail the Wave 4-2 with the Wave coming to the plate.
Xenia chipped away at the Wave’s lead plating a fourth-inning run to close within a run at 4-3.
Ricky Heidrich took over on the mound facing a stiff wind, temperature dropping and light rain falling to keep the Buccaneers a bay and earn the save.
“The pitching staff did a heck-of-a-job tonight,” Blumenstock stated. “Alex Kolb threw a real nice game – he got to his pitch limit so I got Ricky Heidrich in there and he shut them down for the save.”
Kolb picked up the win for Greenville.
