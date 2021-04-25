LWSB stays perfect in MVL with win at Xenia

XENIA – The OHSAA D-II No. 4 state ranked Greenville Lady Wave used 4-run third and fourth-innings to pull away from the Xenia Lady Buccaneers to record the team’s 19th win of the 2021 season.

“Great day for Lady Wave Softball,” said Greenville coach, Jerrod Newland. “Nice way to get a league road-win.”

Back-to-back singles, a walk and a double gave the Lady Buccaneers a 2-0 lead after one-inning of play that would hold up through the opening two innings before the Lady Wave’s bats would come alive in the top of the third.

Savannah Leach doubled to lead off the third, Alaina Baughn singled and Susie Blocher drilled a 2-run triple to even the score at 2-2. Skylar Fletcher followed with a RBI single and a steal of second setting up a run-scoring single off the bat of Kenna Jenkinson for a Lady Wave 4-2 advantage after three-innings of play.

Walks to Leach and Nyesha Wright, a Blocher RBI single, a Fletcher run scoring single and a 2-RBI Bri Fellers single to center upped Greenville’s lead to 8-2 with four innings in the book.

The Lady Wave tacked on 2-runs in the top of the fifth by way of a Ashlynn Zimmer walk and a Wright 2-run line drive homer to left while Xenia was adding a run in the bottom of the inning for a 10-3 Greenville lead.

The Lady Wave closed out scoring on the night with Jenkinson reaching on an infield error, a B. Fellers single and a 2-run Zimmer single to give the Lady Wave a 12-3 Miami Valley League win over Xenia.

“Kids played hard and always nice to get a league road win,” Newland stated. “Proud of the kids and the program and super excited for next week and some awesome opportunities ahead of us.”

GHS pounded out 13 hits with Blocher going 2-3 with 3-RBIs and 2-runs scored. Fletcher went 2-4 with 2-RBIs and 2-runs, B. Fellers was 2-4 with a walk and 2-RBIs and Baughn went 2-5 with 2-runs.

Wright was 1-3 with a walk and 2-RBIs and 2-runs, Zimmer went 1-3 with a walk and 2-RBIs, Leach went 1-3 with a walk, Jenkinson was 1-5 with a RBI and a run, Keira Beavins went 1-4 and pinch runner Ella McClear scored 2-runs.

Grace Shaffer earned the win pitching 6.0 innings, surrendering 2-earned runs on 7-hits, 2-walks while striking out eight. Kylie Hamm pitched 1.0 inning in relief allowing no hits, no walks and striking out one.

0044220 12 13 3 Greenville

2000100 3 7 1 Xenia

Greenville Lady Wave Softball’s Nyesha Wright. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_a-Nyesha-Wright-1-1-1.jpg Greenville Lady Wave Softball’s Nyesha Wright. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122