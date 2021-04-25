Wave’s Salzman Relays a success

GREENVILLE – Greenville hosted the 2021 Salzman Relays with the Lady Wave earning a second place finish and the Green Wave boys taking third overall in the Friday meet ath The Jennings Center Track and Field Complex.

“I thought the meet went really well,” said Greenville track and field coach, Bill Plessinger. “We lost it a few years ago because we cancelled it. We had six teams so we are getting it back to where it was.”

Greenville took first place in the Men’s team high jump relay with a total of 15’2”. Seth Shaffer, 5’2”; Luke Rammel, 5’0” and Wyatt Rammel, 5’0”.

Greenville’s Grace Conway tied with Troy’s Sofie Fong for first place in women’s pole vault with a jump of 11’6”.

Crocket Parsons place first in men’s pole vault with a jump of 10’6” and the Green Wave men’s pole vault team of Parsons and Koller Winterrowd finished first at 18’6”.

Grace Conway took first place for the Lady Wave with a jump of 16’2” in women’s long jump and first place in the women’s triple jump at 33’4-3/4”.

The Lady Wave earned first place in the team triple jump with Conway, 33’4-3/4”; Katelyn Conway, 31’3-1/2” and Addie Klosterman, 26’11-3/4” for a team total of 91’8”.

Greenville’s Noah Ellis finished first in the men’s triple jump at 40’1” and Nolan Ellis paced second with a jump of 37’5-3/4”. The Wave men’s triple team jump placed first with Wyatt Rammel taking fifth overall for a team total of 111’10-3/4”.

The Lady Wave’s Harley West placed first in the women’s shot put with a toss of 39’1-1/4”. The Lady shot put team of West, Olivia York, 30’0-1/2” and Emily Gibson, 26’6-1/2” earned a first place finish.

Harley West took first place in the women’s discus with a throw of 120’3” and led the Lady Wave to a first place in the team discus throw with a total of 300’10”. Emily Gibson had a throw of 94’6” and Jenna Hughes threw 86’1”.

“The girls finished second – great job,” Plessinger said. “We didn’t run Isabelle Rammel, our best distance runner and one of our best sprinters; Kaitlyn Gonzalez didn’t get to run so we pulled a runner up. A lot of kids came through and scored some of their first points of the year and really helped out the team.”

“The meet went fast,” added Coach Plessinger. “It was a good turnout and the schools had fun. Relay meets are fun. The girls have had a lot of success and Noah Ellis broke the triple jump school record, so we had a lot of success tonight.”

Women’s Scores:

Troy – 144 points

Greenville – 112 points

Sidney – 84 points

Troy B – 70 Points

Fairborn – 40 Points

Norwood – 6 Points

Men’s Scores:

Sidney – 125 Points

Troy 118 – Points

Greenville – 97 Points

Fairborn – 48 Points

Troy B – 42 Points

Norwood – 8 Points.

Greenville’s Grace Conway earns first place in the women’s long jump at the Friday night Salzman Relays. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_Grace-Conway.jpg Greenville’s Grace Conway earns first place in the women’s long jump at the Friday night Salzman Relays. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_Relays.jpg https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_Salzman-Relays-Greenville-Green-Wave-Varsity-High-School-Track-83-.jpg https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_Salzman-Relays-Greenville-Green-Wave-Varsity-High-School-Track-91-.jpg Lady Wave runners make a clean handoff in the Salzman Relays. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_Salzman-Relays-Greenville-Green-Wave-Varsity-High-School-Track-123-.jpg Lady Wave runners make a clean handoff in the Salzman Relays. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_Salzman-Relays-Greenville-Green-Wave-Varsity-High-School-Track-156-.jpg Green Wave relay team members make a clean handoff in the Salzman Relays. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_Salzman-Relays-Greenville-Green-Wave-Varsity-High-School-Track-160-.jpg Green Wave relay team members make a clean handoff in the Salzman Relays. Greenville’s Harley West takes first place for in the women’s shot put at the Salzman Relays. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_z-Harley-West.jpg Greenville’s Harley West takes first place for in the women’s shot put at the Salzman Relays. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122