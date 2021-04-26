GHS baseball falls 4-2 to CJ

GREENVILLE – Greenville dropped a 4-2 non-conference varsity baseball game to the visiting Chaminade Julienne Eagles at Sater Park.
“That is the best team that is going to be in our tournament bracket going into the sectionals and districts,” said Greenville coach, Eric Blumenstock following the game. “We played with them – stayed right with them.”
Greenville used a second-inning Eagles balk to take an early 1-0 lead after one-inning of play.
The Eagles battled back with 2-runs in the top of the fourth to take a 2-1 lead with the Wave coming to the plate to score a run in the bottom of the inning to knot the score at 2-2.
CJ plated 2-runs in the top of the seventh while keeping Greenville out of the scoring column in the bottom of the seventh to earn the road win.
The game came down to pitching with Greenville’s Alex Kolb pitching seven strong innings for the Green Wave. The junior lefthander allowed 4-hits; all singles while walking two and striking out 12.
“Kolbe threw a heck-of-a game,” Blumenstock said. “H did a nice job keeping us in it the whole way.”
CJ’s Ty Flannagan earned the win with six-innings of work on the mound and Andrew Kutter threw 1-inning in relief to pick up the save for Chaminade Jullienne.
CJ committed 5-errors on the day and Greenville had 4-errors.
“We’re getting better every day,” stated Blumenstock. “We had a tough week – things just didn’t break our way.”
0002002 4 4 5 Chaminade Jullienne
0101000 2 4 4 Greenville
