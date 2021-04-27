GHS Lady Wave run rules Piqua

PIQUA – The Greenville Lady Wave continues to pile up run rule wins on the 2021 season with a 16-4 five-inning win over the home standing Piqua Lady Indians.

“Great day for Lady Wave softball,” said Greenville coach, Jerrod Newland. “Beautiful day to come on the road and get a win – More importantly today get win 20 which is a big statement for the program.”

The Lady Wave once again used the long ball in the MVL victory with sophomore Alaina Baughn drilling her league leading 9th home run of the season to give the Lady Wave a 2-0 lead after one-inning of play and LWSB junior, Susie Blocher drilling her 7th homer of the year good for second in the MVL with a solo shot over the leftfield fence.

“Come out here, Baughn hits one over and to the fence a few times and just a good day for the kids,” Newland said. “Susie got one too so just proud of everybody.”

The Greenville girls scored in each of the five-inning except for inning No. 2 going down in order to lead 2-0 after two complete.

“We scored in four of the five-innings,” said Newland. “Just fun to come out on the road and get a win.”

The Lady Wave added 4-runs in both the third and fourth innings to lead 10-0 with the Lady Indians coming to the plate in the bottom of the fourth to take advantage of several Wave blunders to plate 4-runs and send the game to the fifth with Greenville’s lead cut to 10-4.

“We didn’t make a play that inning,” Newland stated. “gave them a few extra outs and they score. The kids responded well.”

Greenville opened play in the top of the fifth with two quick outs, a popup to short and a line out to third before putting the game out of reach, all coming with two outs.

Savannah Leach doubled to center, advanced to third on passed ball and raced home on a wild pitch. Nyesha Wright walked, Baughn singled to right and Blocher drilled a RBI double to center.

Skylar Fletcher knocked a run scoring double, Kenna Jenkinson sent a RBI single to center and Bri Fellers lashed a run scoring double to left to give the Lady Wave a 16-4 advantage.

Kylie Hamm was called on to pitch the fifth-inning with the Lady Indians going quietly 1-2-3 to keep Greenville perfect in MVL play with a 13-0 record while giving the team a 20-1 season record.

Grace Shaffer picked up her league leading 15th win of the season going 4.0 innings, allowing 4-hits, no walks and no earned runs while striking out seven. Hamm threw 1.0 inning in relief to earn the save allowing no hits, not walks, no runs and striking out one.

Blocher and B. Fellers both went 3-4 with 3-RBIs and a run scored. Baughn went 2-3 with 3-RBIS and 2-runs and Jenkinson was 2-4 with 2-RBIs and 2-runs.

Wright was 2-3 with a walk, a RBI and 4-runs, Fletcher went 2-3 with a RBI and 2-runs, Leach was 1-2 with a walk and 2-runs, Ashlynn Zimmer went 1-4 with a RBI and Kiera Beavins was 1-3 with a walk.

“Now 20-1, 13-0 in the league moving forward,” Newland said. “Big game tomorrow (Tuesday) at home against Piqua. It will be a totally different story and then home Wednesday for Senior Day for the two wonderful seniors (Grace Shaffer and Nyesha Wright).”

“We’re home Thursday for Lebanon so what a fun week ahead for Lady Wave Softball team sitting at 20-1,” Coach Newland concluded.

20446xx 16 17 2 Greenville

00040xx 4 4 3 Piqua

Bri Fellers collects one of her three hits for the Lady Wave in the team’s MVL win at Piqua. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_Bri-Fellers-8.jpg Bri Fellers collects one of her three hits for the Lady Wave in the team’s MVL win at Piqua. Grace Shaffer picks up a run rule win for the Lady Wave over the home standing Piqua Lady Indians. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_Grace-Shaffer-a-1.jpg Grace Shaffer picks up a run rule win for the Lady Wave over the home standing Piqua Lady Indians. Greenville coach, Jerrod Newland watches his Lady Wave from the dugout earn its 20th win of the 2021 OHSAA season. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_Jerrod-Newland-2.jpg Greenville coach, Jerrod Newland watches his Lady Wave from the dugout earn its 20th win of the 2021 OHSAA season. Greenville’s Kierah Beavins drives a hit for the Lady Wave in the team’s run rule win over Piqua. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_Keirah-Beavins-1.jpg Greenville’s Kierah Beavins drives a hit for the Lady Wave in the team’s run rule win over Piqua. Kenna Jenkinson gets a hit for the Lady Wave in MVL win over Piqua. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_Kenna-Jenkinson-3.jpg Kenna Jenkinson gets a hit for the Lady Wave in MVL win over Piqua. Kylie Hamm earns a save in the Lady Wave’s MVL win over the Lady Indians. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_Kylie-Hamm-a-1.jpg Kylie Hamm earns a save in the Lady Wave’s MVL win over the Lady Indians. Nyesha Wright drills a hit for Greenville in the Lady Wave’s run rule win over Piqua. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_Nyesha-Wright-2.jpg Nyesha Wright drills a hit for Greenville in the Lady Wave’s run rule win over Piqua. Greenville freshman shortstop, Savannah Leach cranks out a hit for the Lady Wave in the team’s Monday night win at Piqua. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_Savannah-Leach-3.jpg Greenville freshman shortstop, Savannah Leach cranks out a hit for the Lady Wave in the team’s Monday night win at Piqua. Skylar Fletcher collects a Lady Wave hit in the team’s run rule victory over the Piqua Lady Indians. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_Skylar-Fletcher-8.jpg Skylar Fletcher collects a Lady Wave hit in the team’s run rule victory over the Piqua Lady Indians. Greenville’s Susie Blocher crushes a homer for the Lady Wave in the teams run rule win over the Piqua Lady Indians. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_Susie-Blocher-6.jpg Greenville’s Susie Blocher crushes a homer for the Lady Wave in the teams run rule win over the Piqua Lady Indians. Alaina Baughn hits her league leading 9th home run of the season in the Lady Wave’s run rule win over Piqua. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_zAlaina-Baughn-1.jpg Alaina Baughn hits her league leading 9th home run of the season in the Lady Wave’s run rule win over Piqua. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media

Lady Wave knocks 17-hits and 2-home runs in run rule win over the Piqua Lady Indians.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122