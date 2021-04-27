Lady Wave No. 4 – Bradford tied at No. 6

COLUMBUS – Week two of The Ohio High School Softball Coaches Poll 2021 has the 20-1 Greenville Lady Wave staying at No. 4 in Division-II standings with the top four positions from week one remaining the same. Springfield Shawnee dropped one spot from No. 7 to No. 8.
The Bradford Lady Railroaders dropped one notch from fifth in Division-IV small schools to a three way tie for sixth place. Mechanicsburg jumps up from No. 3 to No. 2 and Russia gets in the top 10 for the first time at No. 5 while Minster moves up from No. 7 to No. 6 in a three way tie with Bradford and Mathews.
Division-I / Week 2
1. Lokota West
2. Watkins Memorial
3. Miamisburg
4. Mount Vernon
5. Western Brown
6. Holland Springfield
7. Anthony Wayne
7. Grove City
9. St. Joseph Academy
10. Beavercreek
Division-II / Week 2
1. LaGrange Keystone
2. Jonathan Alder
3. John Glenn
4. Greenville
5. Triway
6. Bloom Caroll
7. Heath
8. Springfield Shawnee
9. Poland Seminary
10. Hillsboro
Division-III / Week 2
1. Cardington Lincoln
2. Youngstown Ursuline
3. Wheelersburg
4. Williamsburg
5. North Union
6. Wellington
7. Colonel Crawford
8. South Range
9. Sherwood Fairview
10. Otsego
Division IV / Week 2
1. Strasburg Franklin
2. Mechanicsburg
3. New Riegel
4. Tuscarawas Central Catholic
5. Russia
6. Bradford
6. Mathews (Vienna)
6. Minster
9. Cuyahoga Heights
10. Portsmouth Notre Dame
