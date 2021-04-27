Lady Wave No. 4 – Bradford tied at No. 6

COLUMBUS – Week two of The Ohio High School Softball Coaches Poll 2021 has the 20-1 Greenville Lady Wave staying at No. 4 in Division-II standings with the top four positions from week one remaining the same. Springfield Shawnee dropped one spot from No. 7 to No. 8.

The Bradford Lady Railroaders dropped one notch from fifth in Division-IV small schools to a three way tie for sixth place. Mechanicsburg jumps up from No. 3 to No. 2 and Russia gets in the top 10 for the first time at No. 5 while Minster moves up from No. 7 to No. 6 in a three way tie with Bradford and Mathews.

Division-I / Week 2

1. Lokota West

2. Watkins Memorial

3. Miamisburg

4. Mount Vernon

5. Western Brown

6. Holland Springfield

7. Anthony Wayne

7. Grove City

9. St. Joseph Academy

10. Beavercreek

Division-II / Week 2

1. LaGrange Keystone

2. Jonathan Alder

3. John Glenn

4. Greenville

5. Triway

6. Bloom Caroll

7. Heath

8. Springfield Shawnee

9. Poland Seminary

10. Hillsboro

Division-III / Week 2

1. Cardington Lincoln

2. Youngstown Ursuline

3. Wheelersburg

4. Williamsburg

5. North Union

6. Wellington

7. Colonel Crawford

8. South Range

9. Sherwood Fairview

10. Otsego

Division IV / Week 2

1. Strasburg Franklin

2. Mechanicsburg

3. New Riegel

4. Tuscarawas Central Catholic

5. Russia

6. Bradford

6. Mathews (Vienna)

6. Minster

9. Cuyahoga Heights

10. Portsmouth Notre Dame

The Lady Wave get encouragement from Coach Jerrod Newland in the team’s win over OHSAA D-IV second ranked Mechanicsburg at Stebbins Field. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_team-2.jpg The Lady Wave get encouragement from Coach Jerrod Newland in the team’s win over OHSAA D-IV second ranked Mechanicsburg at Stebbins Field. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media

The D-II Greenville Lady Wave remain No. 4 at while D-IV Bradford slips a spot in a 3-way tie at No. 6 in OHSAA state softball standings.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122