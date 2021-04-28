Greenville tennis honors seniors

GREENVILLE – The Greenville varsity boys tennis team defeated the visiting Eaton Eagles 5-0 on senior night at GNB Courts.

Greenville’s Jack Marchal defeated Henry Kochensparger 6-1, 6-2 at first singles, Jiahao Zhang downed Charles Kochensparger 6-0, 6-1at second singles for the Wave and Mason Middlestetter won over Eaton’s Kendale Hamilton 6-2, 6-3 at third singles.

At first doubles for Greenville, Heath Coomer/Andrew Abell defeated Dawson Brubaker/Ethan Price 6-0, 6-0.

The Green Wave second doubles team of Logan Witwer/Ash Williams defeated Sophie Kochensparger/Bryant Hauser 6-0, 6-0 to complete the Senior Night sweep of the Eagles.

With the non-conference win, Greenville ups its record to 12-3 on the season.

Heath Coomer, son of Jon and Ami Coomer participates in the Greenville High School orchestra, student council, and is a member of the National Honor Society. After graduation, Heath will be attending High Point University in North Carolina majoring in business.

“Heath has worked at his game,” said Coach Kiser. “He just started playing as a freshman but put in a lot of work – went down to IMG Academy over the summer a couple of times so he’s had the lessons, he’s put in the work. Heath is having a great year at first doubles.”

Ash Williams, son of Rob and Claire Williams participates in golf, science fair, Spanish Club, National Honor Society and Key Club at GHS. Ash plans to attend the Ohio State University in the fall, majoring in biology and then pediatric dentistry.

“Ash came in as a freshman – didn’t play until he got to be a freshman and worked his way up from close to last on the depth chart three years ago to a varsity player as a senior,” Kiser stated. “That is just a great story and he is such a good kid. If you need something done, he’ll get it done for you.”

Logan Witwer, son of Dan and Lynn Witwer will be attending Norther Kentucky University in the fall majoring in cyber-security.

Logan got a late start this year,” said Kiser. “He wasn’t real consistent until about two or three weeks into the season and then he started coming on so I put him in the rotation with ash Williams and Maxville Jordan at second doubles – it has worked out well for us.”

Jiahao Zhang, son of Hugh and Emily Zhang participates in Key Club, soccer, National Honor Society, Student Council, French Club, “The Club” and soccer. Jiahoa plans to attend a four year university in the fall.

“When Jiahao moved in as an eighth grader he came right over to me and said I’m going to be playing tennis for you next year and he was an eighth grader,” Kiser noted. “If you ever walk past the courts he is always out there with his dad. A great kid, a great family – he just works so hard and is so coachable.”

“Four great kids,” Coach Kiser concluded. “They have kept the winning program going here at Greenville and they have been the leaders of it. They had done a great job.”

Wave senior, Ash Williams is introduced to the crowd on Senior Night at Greenville High School tennis courts. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_Ash-Williams.jpg Wave senior, Ash Williams is introduced to the crowd on Senior Night at Greenville High School tennis courts. Greenville senior, Jiahao Zhang is introduced to fans on Senior Night. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_Jiahao-Zhang-1.jpg Greenville senior, Jiahao Zhang is introduced to fans on Senior Night. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media Greenville’s Lagan Witmer is introduced on Senior Night prior to the team’s 5-0 win over Eaton. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_Logan-WItwer.jpg Greenville’s Lagan Witmer is introduced on Senior Night prior to the team’s 5-0 win over Eaton. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media Heath Coomer is recognized on Senior Night before match with the Eaton Eagles. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_z-Heath-Coomer.jpg Heath Coomer is recognized on Senior Night before match with the Eaton Eagles. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media Greenville senior, Heath Coomer slams a shot over the net for the Green Wave tennis team. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_Heath-Coomer-2.jpg Greenville senior, Heath Coomer slams a shot over the net for the Green Wave tennis team. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media Jiahao Zhang hits a backhand for the Wave varsity tennis team. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_Jiahao-Zhang-a.jpg Jiahao Zhang hits a backhand for the Wave varsity tennis team. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

