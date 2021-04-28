Lady Wave wins big over Piqua

GREENVILLE – The Lady Wave run ruled Piqua in back-to-back MVL matchups with a 12-1 Tuesday night home win over the Lady Indians.

“Big day for the kids and the program,” said Greenville coach, Jerrod Newland. “Excited to get a league “W” and move to 21-1 on the year – and most importantly 14-0 in the league.”

The Teams played to a 1-1 tie after 2.5-innings bringing the Lady Wave to the plate in the bottom of the third to explode for a double digit scoring inning.

Susie Blocher crushed a first-pitch grand slam over the centerfield fence, Savannah Leach delivered a RBI single and Alaina Baughn drilled a 3-run double to center to pace the Lady Wave to a 10-run third-inning.

“Blocher grand slam and Baughn 3-run double,” Newland said. “Grace went four and Hamm went one.”

Blocher went 1-2 with 5-RBIs and a run scored and Baughn was 2-3 with 3-RBIs and 2-runs scored.

Leach went 2-2 with 1-RBI and 2-runs, Nyesha Wright was 2-2 with a walk and 3-runs, Skylar Fletcher was 1-2 with a walk and a run, Bri Fellers Kierah Beavins went 1-3 with a run and Kenna Jenkinson had a walk and a run-scored.

Grace Shaffer earned a league leading 16th win pitching 4.0 innings of 4-hit ball while allowing 1-walk and striking out 6-Lady Indians batters. Kylie Hamm pitched 1.0 inning of no-hit ball in relief with no walks and 1-strikeout.

The Lady Wave stands at 21-1 on the season with 15 of its wins coming by run rule scores. Greenville has plated 271 runs while holding its opponents to 43 runs for an average score of 12.9 Lady Wave runs per game to 2.0 runs for the opposition.

“Big day tomorrow (Wednesday) for the seniors,” Newland noted, “and excited for where we are and where we are headed.”

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/04/web1_Susie-Blocher-7.jpg Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media

Blocher grand slam and Baughn 3-run double pace Lady Wave to run rule win over Piqua.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122