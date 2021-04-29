Wave boys tennis 14-3 on season

GREENVILLE – The Greenville boys varsity tennis team ran its season record to 14-3 win wins over Sidney and Brookville.

The Wave defeated the Sidney Yellow Jackets 3-2 in Tuesday night MVL play 3-2 on the Jackets home court.

Sidney’s Grant Hoying defeated Jack Marchal 6-3, 6-3 at first singles, the Green Wave’s Jiahao Zhang defeated Conley New 6-2, 6-0 at second singles and the Jackets Kaden Abbott defeated Mason Middlestetter 6-1, 6-3 at third singles.

Greenville earned a sweep at doubles to grab the MVL victory with Heath Coomer and Andrew Abell defeating Takuma Furukawa and Hideyuki Rachi 6-0, 6-3 at first doubles. Greenville’s Ash Williams and Max Jordan downed Noah Baldauf and Brady Hagen 6-2, 6-1 at second doubles.

The Wave followed up with a 5-0 Wednesday night home win over the Brookville Blue Devils in non-conference action.

Greenville’s first singles, Jack Marchal defeated Caleb Vaughn 6-1, 6-0 and Jiahao Zhang won over Brookville’s Josh Wissinger 6-0, 6-2 at second singles. The Wave’s Mason Middlestetter defeated Manny Wilke 6-2, 6-1 in third singles.

Heath Coomer and Andrew Abell downed Simon Bench and Nic Barnes 6-0, 6-1 at first doubles and Logan Witwer and Max Jordan defeated Sam Carnes and Noelle Bench 6-4, 6-3 at second doubles.

The Greenville varsity boys tennis team moves to 14-3 on the 2021 season. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

