Wave tennis defeats Trotwood-Madison

TROTWOOD – The Greenville boys varsity tennis team continued its winning ways recording its 10th consecutive victory with a 5-0 road win over the Trotwood-Madison Rams.

Greenville’s Jack Marchal defeated the Rams V. Odumodu 6-0, 6-1 at first singles, the Wave’s Jiahao Zhang topped Trotwood’s A. Odumodu 6-3, 6-0 in second singles and GHS senior, Mason Middlestetter defeated Smith 6-1, 6-0 at third singles.

Greenville first doubles, Heath Coomer and Andrew Abell defeated D. Odumodu and Rogers 6-0, 6-1 and the Green Wave’s Will Gettinger and Simon Snyder completed the non-conference sweep with a 6-4, 6-3 win at second doubles over the Rams Walker and Hampton 6-4, 6-3.

With the win, Greenville advances to 15-3 on the 2021 OHSAA tennis season and remains at 6-2 in Miami Valley League play.

Greenville second doubles tennis player Andrew Abell. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_Andrew-Abell.jpg Greenville second doubles tennis player Andrew Abell. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

