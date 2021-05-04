Austin Bruner Memorial hosts 14 teams

NEW MADISON – The Patriots hosted the Tri-Village Austin Bruner Memorial Invite with 14 teams competing in the Monday night track and field meet.

“When you look at all these people and you think how proud Austin would be just to see the competition today and how much fun he would have had to be a part and to contribute,” said Tri-Village boys track and field coach, Scott Warren. “Austin was the true teammate, always supported everyone else, lot of fun, worked real hard.”

Miami East Vikings won the girls side with a score of 125 and the Tri-Village Lady Patriots finished second overall with 98 points.

The boys went to the Vikings with a 104.5 score followed with an Ansonia second place finish of 84 points.

“I’m real happy – everything just seemed to work real good,” Warren stated. “We have done as well as I expected out of my team so fun times for everybody.”

The Ansonia Lady Tigers earned four first place finishes with Cierra Rosinski winning the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.32, the 4×100 meter-relay at 52.87, the 4×200 meter-relay at 1:51.25 and Colleen Steinmetz winning the pole vault with a jump of 11’0”

The Arcanum Lady Trojans had three first place finishers with Brooklyn Miras winning the 3200-meter run with a time of 12:21.59, and Trista Hollinger taking first place in the discus with a throw of 111’5” and a toss of 32’4.25 to win the shot put.

Tri-Village place two first place finishers with Miria Petry earning a first place finish in the high jump at 5’2” and winning the long jump with a leap of 15’0.75”.

Zoe Brookey took first place for the Franklin Monroe Lady Jets with a time of 2:42.46 in the 800-meter run.

The Tri-Village boys earned five first place finishes with Devin Swick taking first in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.53 and Reed Wehr earning first for the Patriots with a time of 23.78 in the 200-meter dash and a first place finish in the 400-meter dash with at 53.80.

Tri-Village got a first place finish in the 400-meter relay with a time of 45.17 and Layne Sarver took first place for the Patriots with a jump of 6’3” in the high jump.

The Ansonia Tigers took two first places with Jackson Shellhaas winning the pole vault a 14’0” and Garrett Stammen placing first in the discus with a throw of 117’11”.

“It’s nice that everyone could come out tonight and the weather cooperated,” said Coach Warren. “It didn’t look so good coming into it but everybody pulled together, lot of support from the junior high kids, they came out and did their job. That is so critical when you are trying to pull off a big meet like this. I wasn’t sure how many teams we were going to have and 14 is a big one, a big one for us.”

Boys Scores:

1. Miami East 125

2. Tri-Village 98

3. Brookville 75

4. Arcanum 44

5. Bethel 43

6. Ansonia 39

7. Bradford 23

7. Covington 23

9. Franklin Monroe 20

10. Twin Valley So. 19

11. Preble Shawnee 18

12. National Trail 14

13. Tri-County North 13

14. Eaton 1

Girls Scores:

1. Miami East 104.5

2. Ansonia 84

3. Brookville 78

4. Arcanum 65.5

5. Tri-Village 59

6. Covington 41

7. Bethel 39

8. Twin Valley So. 32

9. National Trail 18

10. Franklin Monroe 14

11. Preble Shawnee 13

12. Tri-County North 9

13. Bradford 1

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

