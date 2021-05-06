Lady Wave 2021 MVL Champions

GREENVILLE – The State’s No. 3 ranked D-II Lady Wave earned the MVL Conference Championship outright with a 9-0 win over the visiting West Carrollton Lady Pirates in the night cap of a senior night double header.

“Great day for Lady Wave Softball,” said Greenville coach, Jerrod Newland. “Just a great day for the program.”

With the win, the Lady Wave own a perfect 17-0 conference mark and stand 24-1 overall on the 2021 OHSAA season.

“I really like where we are at – sitting at 24-1 and 17-0 in MVL,” Newland said. “Get the championship tonight outright and always nice to beat a team twice and get two today”

Greenville senior Nyesha Wright crushed a home run over the outfield scoreboard to give the Lady Wave a 1-0 lead. Susie Blocher doubled on a line drive to center, advanced to third on the throw and scored on a wild pitch for a 2-0 score with one-inning in the book.

MVL home run leader, Alaina Baughn drilled her 10th home run of the season to give the Lady Wave a 3-0 advantage after three.

Lady Wave senior centerfielder Nyesha Wright corralled three fly balls to center to register all the team’s fourth-inning putouts.

“Ny (Wright) out here game two hits one over the scoreboard and made four or five great catches,” Newland noted.

The Lady Wave put the game away in the bottom of the fourth with a Savannah Leach leadoff single, a two out walk to Wright and a run scoring single off the bat of Baughn.

Blocher singled followed by a RBI double to center by Skylar Fletcher and a two-run Kenna Jenkinson double to lefter scoring pinch runner Hannah Gartenman and Fletcher.

Greenville’s ninth and final run of the night would come on a Ella McLear RBI single to left plating Jenkinson.

“Game two we passed the bat a little bit and things started happening,” Newland said. “We played a lot of kids, young kids having fun playing hard.”

“A lot of people out here, having fun today,” Newland said. “Just good for the kids and the program,”

The Lady Wave played error free ball in both ends of the MVL double header.

“Just proud of the kids,” Newland stated. “Playing some defense and having a lot of fun.”

Lady Wave sophomore, Kylie Hamm went the distance on the mound pitching a one hitter with one walk and striking out six.

Blocher led the Lady Wave going 3-3 with a run, Baughn was 2-3 with 2-RBIs and a run, Wright went 1-2 with a walk, a RBI and 2-runs and Jenkinson was 1-3 with 2-RBIs and a run scored.

Fletcher was 1-2 with a walk, a RBI and a run, Ella McClear went 1-1 with a RBI, Leach went 1-3 with a run and Saige Fellers and Hannah Gartenman each scored a run.

Congressman Warren Davidson plans to take in the game at Lady Wave Stadium this Friday with Greenville hosting Sidney in the final MVL matchup of the season. Game time is 5 p.m.

“Off Thursday with a big day here Friday to end the MVL season and Mr. Davidson coming down to see the awesome facility here for the program,” Newland concluded. “Just excited for it.”

00000xx 0 1 1 West Carrollton

2016xxx 9 11 0 Greenville

Congressman Warren Davidson to attend Lady Wave softball game Friday at Greenville’s Stebbins Field.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

