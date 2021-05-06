Wave boys tennis blanks Stebbins

DAYTON – The Greenville boys varsity tennis team closed out regular season play with a 5-0 MVL victory over the Stebbins Indians.

Greenville’s Jack Marchal defeated Hawkins Parker 6-0, 6-1 at first singles, Jiahao Zhang won over Ezra Haponck 6-2, 6-1 at second singles and Mason Middlestetter downed Theinminh Truong 6-1, 6-2 at third singles.

The Wave’s first doubles team of Heath Coomer and Andrew Abell defeated Matt Knospe/Anthony Quach 6-1, 6-0 and completing the road sweep, Ash Williams and Grant Read downed the Indians’ Aiden McKamey and Nate Tackett 6-3, 6-2 at second doubles.

Greenville completes the regular 2021 OHSAA boys tennis season with a 16-3 overall record and 7-2 in conference play.

