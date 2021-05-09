Ansonia downs Lady Blackhawks

UNION CITY – The Ansonia Girls softball team spoiled senior night for the Lady Blackhawks handing the Mississinawa Valley an 11-1 defeat.

Before the game started the Hawks recognized three senior players that included Gabby Rammel, Mackenzie Hamilton and Taylor Collins.

Gabby is the daughter of Mike and Helen. Rammel and is a 4-year softball player. She also was in band 6 years, SADD 3 years, We are the Majority 3 years and National Honor Society. Gabby plans to attend Wright State University for her Bachelors in Nursing.

Mackenzie Hamilton is the daughter of Jennifer Hamilton. Hamilton is a 3 year softball player. She also was on Dance Team 5 years, Cheerleading 6 years, Band 8 years, We are the Majority 3 years, SADD 3 years and Publications 2 years. Mackenzie plans to attend Wright State University Lake Campus to receive her Bachelors in Nursing.

Taylor Collins is the daughter of Rob & Mindy Collins. Taylor is a 4-year starting pitcher on the softball team and her father Rob is the head coach.

Collins also was in Basketball 2 years, SADD 3 years, Foreign Language Club 2 years, BPA 3 years and Science Club 1 year. Taylor plans to attend Edison State Community College for Physical Therapy and will also play Softball.

Taylor Collins would take the hill for the Hawks and pitched a couple of good innings, but the Tigers came up with some big hits andtook advantage of Mississinawa fielding errors for 6 runs in the 3rd inning.

The Hawks were never able to string together enough hits to threaten starting Tiger pitcher Lauren Burns. Burns threw a solid game for Ansonia to get the win on the mound.

Mississinawa Valley falls to 6-13 overall and 4-6 in the Cross County Conference.

Ansonia improved to 15-7 overall and 5-5 in the Cross County Conference.

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_thumbnail_DEB_1512.jpg https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_thumbnail_DEB_1516.jpg https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_thumbnail_DEB_1521-1-.jpg https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_thumbnail_DEB_1521.jpg https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_thumbnail_DSC_5159.jpg https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_thumbnail_DSC_5242.jpg https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_thumbnail_DSC_5282.jpg https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_thumbnail_DSC_5296.jpg https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_thumbnail_DSC_5307.jpg https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_xthumbnail_Senior-Parents.jpg The Mississinawa Valley Lady Blackhawks honor three seniors; Gabby Rammel, Mackenzie Hamilton and Taylor Collins. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_zthumbnail_MV_Seniors.jpg The Mississinawa Valley Lady Blackhawks honor three seniors; Gabby Rammel, Mackenzie Hamilton and Taylor Collins.