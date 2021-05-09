Ansonia downs Lady Blackhawks

UNION CITY – The Ansonia Girls softball team spoiled senior night for the Lady Blackhawks handing the Mississinawa Valley an 11-1 defeat.
Before the game started the Hawks recognized three senior players that included Gabby Rammel, Mackenzie Hamilton and Taylor Collins.
Gabby is the daughter of Mike and Helen. Rammel and is a 4-year softball player. She also was in band 6 years, SADD 3 years, We are the Majority 3 years and National Honor Society. Gabby plans to attend Wright State University for her Bachelors in Nursing.
Mackenzie Hamilton is the daughter of Jennifer Hamilton. Hamilton is a 3 year softball player. She also was on Dance Team 5 years, Cheerleading 6 years, Band 8 years, We are the Majority 3 years, SADD 3 years and Publications 2 years. Mackenzie plans to attend Wright State University Lake Campus to receive her Bachelors in Nursing.
Taylor Collins is the daughter of Rob & Mindy Collins. Taylor is a 4-year starting pitcher on the softball team and her father Rob is the head coach.
Collins also was in Basketball 2 years, SADD 3 years, Foreign Language Club 2 years, BPA 3 years and Science Club 1 year. Taylor plans to attend Edison State Community College for Physical Therapy and will also play Softball.
Taylor Collins would take the hill for the Hawks and pitched a couple of good innings, but the Tigers came up with some big hits andtook advantage of Mississinawa fielding errors for 6 runs in the 3rd inning.
The Hawks were never able to string together enough hits to threaten starting Tiger pitcher Lauren Burns. Burns threw a solid game for Ansonia to get the win on the mound.
Mississinawa Valley falls to 6-13 overall and 4-6 in the Cross County Conference.
Ansonia improved to 15-7 overall and 5-5 in the Cross County Conference.