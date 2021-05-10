Lady Wave No. 3, Bradford No. 4 in latest state pole

COLUMBUS – Week four of The Ohio High School Softball Coaches Poll 2021 has the Greenville Lady Wave remaining at No. 3 in Division-II standings.

In OHSAA D-IV the Bradford Lady Railroaders holds on to the No. 4 position for the second week in a row. Mechanicsburg stays No. 3 and Russia drops a notch to No. 7 in this week’s poll.

Division-I / Week 4

1. Lokota West

2. Miamisburg

3. Watkins Memorial

4. Mount Vernon

5. Western Brown

6. Amherst Steele

7. Holland Springfield

8. Anthony Wayne

8. North Ridgeville

10. Walsh Jesuit

Division-II / Week 4

1. LaGrange Keystone

2. John Glenn

3. Greenville

4. Jonathan Alder

5. Bloom Caroll

5. Triway

7. Heath

8. Springfield Shawnee

9. Poland Seminary

10. Hebron Lakewood

Division-III / Week 4

1. Willliamsburg

2. Wheelersburg

3. Cardington Lincoln

3. Youngstown Ursuline

5. South Range

6. Wellington

7. North Union

8. Sherwood Fairview

9. Ostego

10. Colonel Crawford

Division IV / Week 4

1. Strasburg Franklin

2. New Riegel

3. Mechanicsburg

4. Bradford

5. Mathews (Vienna)

6. Cuyahoga Heights

7. Russia

8. East Canton

8. Hillton (West Unity)

10. Portsmouth Notre Dame

10. Tuscarawas Central Catholic

Greenville Lady Wave Softball 18-0 MVL Champions https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_8-inch-LWSB-MVL-Champs-3.jpg Greenville Lady Wave Softball 18-0 MVL Champions

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

