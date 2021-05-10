Lady Wave No. 3, Bradford No. 4 in latest state pole

COLUMBUS – Week four of The Ohio High School Softball Coaches Poll 2021 has the Greenville Lady Wave remaining at No. 3 in Division-II standings.
In OHSAA D-IV the Bradford Lady Railroaders holds on to the No. 4 position for the second week in a row. Mechanicsburg stays No. 3 and Russia drops a notch to No. 7 in this week’s poll.
Division-I / Week 4
1. Lokota West
2. Miamisburg
3. Watkins Memorial
4. Mount Vernon
5. Western Brown
6. Amherst Steele
7. Holland Springfield
8. Anthony Wayne
8. North Ridgeville
10. Walsh Jesuit
Division-II / Week 4
1. LaGrange Keystone
2. John Glenn
3. Greenville
4. Jonathan Alder
5. Bloom Caroll
5. Triway
7. Heath
8. Springfield Shawnee
9. Poland Seminary
10. Hebron Lakewood
Division-III / Week 4
1. Willliamsburg
2. Wheelersburg
3. Cardington Lincoln
3. Youngstown Ursuline
5. South Range
6. Wellington
7. North Union
8. Sherwood Fairview
9. Ostego
10. Colonel Crawford
Division IV / Week 4
1. Strasburg Franklin
2. New Riegel
3. Mechanicsburg
4. Bradford
5. Mathews (Vienna)
6. Cuyahoga Heights
7. Russia
8. East Canton
8. Hillton (West Unity)
10. Portsmouth Notre Dame
10. Tuscarawas Central Catholic
