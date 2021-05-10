Lady Trojans run rule Bethel

TIPP CITY – The Arcanum Lady Trojans defeated the Bethel Lady Bees in six-inning 11-1 run rule Cross County Conference win to guarantee Arcanum a share of the 2021 CCC title.

“When we want to play – we can show up to play,” said Arcanum coach, Mike Morris following the game. “We clinched a spot today.”

The Cross County Conference teams played to a 0-0 score after one-inning of play before the Lady Trojans bats came alive to post five second-inning runs with the big blow a crushing home run off the bat of Ellie Fout to give Arcanum a 5-0 lead after two-innings of play.

“That’s two games in a row Ellie has homered,” Morris stated. “Those are always good to have – and gets our team rolling.”

The Lady Bees battled back with one-run in the bottom of the third and both teams going scoreless in the fourth bringing Arcanum to the plate in the top of the fifth leading 5-1.

The Lady Trojans plated two fifth-inning runs and tacked on a four in the sixth to lead 11-1 for a run rule win over the home standing Lady Bees.

Paige Burrell and Ellie Fout homered for the Lady Trojans in the Saturday morning win. Eva Siculan paced Arcanum at the plate going 2-2 with 2-doubles and 3-RBIs.

“A couple home runs – that’s two days in a row,” said Coach Morris. “Ellie Fout and Paige Burrell do it today for us.”

Peyton Garbig pitched a complete game 1-hitter to earn her 16th win of the season.

“Gargib is rolling for us,” Morris said. “Trusting her defense, we’re making plays, we’re not making too many errors so as long as she keeps throwing strikes we have a good shot to do something here – do something in the tournament coming up.”

With the win the Lady Trojans clinched a share of the CCC title and can win the championship outright with a win Monday night at home victory against the Covington Lady Buccaneers.

Arcanum improves to 17-6 on the season and stays perfect in CCC play with an 11-0 record.

Peyton Garbig throws a 1-hitter over Bethel to earn her 16th win of the season for Arcanum. Eva Siculan knocks one of her two doubles to go 2-2 on the day with 3-RBIs in Arcanum's run rule win over Bethel. Arcanum's Paige Burrell hits a Lady Trojans homer in the team's win over Bethel. Ellie Fout drills a home run in Arcanum's CCC win over the Bethel Lady Bees.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

