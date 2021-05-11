Arcanum Lady Trojans CCC Champs

ARCANUM – The Arcanum Lady Trojans won the Cross County Conference varsity softball league championship outright with a 7-1 win over the Covington Lady Buccaneers to close out 2021 league play with a perfect 12-0 record.

“We hit the heck out of the ball tonight,” said Arcanum coach, Mike Morris. “I was pleased with our hitting – we scored five runs with two outs. We’re young – we’re starting four sophomores and a freshman so the future is bright.”

“It’s awesome whenever you are able to come out on top and be Conference Champions,” said Arcanum Athletic Director, Abbey Moore. “That is a big accomplishment and it takes a whole coaching staff, a whole team to be able to do that and these girls being a young team, that’s a bright future ahead.”

The Lady Trojans took a 1-0 lead after one-inning of play with the Lady Buccs plating a run in the top of the third to make it a 1-1 game with Arcanum coming to the plate in its half of the inning.

Peyton Garbig laced a third-inning single bringing Ellie Fout to the plate to drill her third home run in three straight games giving the Lady Trojans a 3-1 lead with after three complete.

Arcanum jumped on Covington for three fourth-inning runs with the big blow a home run off the bat of Paige Burrell, her second in as many games to give the Lady Trojans a 6-1 advantage.

“Ellie has three home runs in three games,” noted Coach Morris. “Burrell has two home runs in two games so those two right now are seeing the ball like it’s a beach ball coming into them.”

The Arcanum girls added a run in the bottom of the sixth to lead 7-1 while Garbig was setting the Lady Buccs down in order in the top of the seventh – two by way of swinging strikeouts to give the Arcanum Lady Trojans the Cross County Conference Championship.

“Very proud of this group of girls and what they have been able accomplish,” said Moore. “I just told them all, they are not done. Now it’s tournament time and you have to take that momentum and keep playing a lot of softball.”

Moore took time to thank the community and family members for their support of Lady Trojans Softball.

“The support from the community is great – and they all come from great families,” said Moore. “I enjoy being out here and talking to the girls during the games. Having that support means a lot to these kids. When they get older and they become parents they are going to do the same thing for their kids and support the community – that is what community is all about.”

“Another team win,” Morris said. “Got that over with (CCC Championship), so now we can focus on tournament.”

Peyton Garbig went the distance on the mound tossing a three-hitter to earn the victory for the Lady Trojans.

“Peyton was on again tonight – had a couple walks back-to-back but then she came through and got back in her groove,” Morris said. “She’s 17-2 overall and 12-0 in the league. My opinion, she should get player of the year in the conference. You go undefeated in the league you should get player of the year.”

0010000 1 3 1 Covington

012301x 7 9 4 Arcanum

Paige Burrell drills a home run for the Arcanum in the Lady Trojans in win over Covington. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_Burrell-1.jpg Paige Burrell drills a home run for the Arcanum in the Lady Trojans in win over Covington. Ellie Fout crushes her third home run in as many games for the Acanum Lady Trojans in the team’s win over the Lady Buccs. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_Ellie-Fout-1.jpg Ellie Fout crushes her third home run in as many games for the Acanum Lady Trojans in the team’s win over the Lady Buccs. Peyton Garbig tosses a Lady Trojans complete game win over the Covington Lady Buccaneers to earn Arcanum a CCC Championship. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_Peyton-Garbig-1.jpg Peyton Garbig tosses a Lady Trojans complete game win over the Covington Lady Buccaneers to earn Arcanum a CCC Championship. The 2021 Arcanum Lady Trojans Cross County Conference Champions https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_x-CCC-Champs-1.jpg The 2021 Arcanum Lady Trojans Cross County Conference Champions Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media

The Arcanum Lady Trojans defeat Covington 7-1 to earn the 2021 Cross County Confrence Championship outright with a perfect 12-0 league record.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122