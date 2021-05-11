Arcanum baseball falls to Covington

ARCANUM – The Arcanum baseball team dropped a 6-4 Monday night CCC game to the visiting Covington Buccaneers.

“This is a disappointing loss,” said Arcanum coach, Randy Baker. “I didn’t think we hit very well tonight, we didn’t pitch very well. We had a bunch of opportunities. This is the type of pitching we’re going to see in the tournament and we didn’t do very well with it tonight.”

Covington jumped out early with three-runs in the top of the first with Arcanum bouncing back with two-runs in the bottom of the second to trail the visitors 3-2 after two complete.

“We need to make adjustments at the plate a lot sooner,” Baker noted. “When you’re seeing good pitching, and he was a good pitcher. He got wild and I thought we took pitches like we should but we have to make adjustments a lot quicker than what we did or we’re going to one and out.”

The two CCC teams traded runs in the fourth-inning sending the teams to the fifth with Covington holding a 4-3 advantage.

Arcanum battled back to knot the score at 4-4 in its half of the fifth-inning where the score would stand with the teams heading to the seventh-inning of play.

The Buccaneers plated two-runs in the top of the seventh while keeping the Trojans in check the bottom of the inning to earn the Cross County Conference matchup.

“We’ll get back to practice tomorrow and work hard and try to work through it,” Coach Baker concluded.

Brody Williams pitches for Arcanum in Monday night CCC matchup with Covington. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_Brody-Williams.jpg Brody Williams pitches for Arcanum in Monday night CCC matchup with Covington. Jaxson Christ takes a turn at the plate for Arcanum in home game with Covington. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_Jaxson-Christ.jpg Jaxson Christ takes a turn at the plate for Arcanum in home game with Covington. Logan Todd drives a single to the outfield for Arcanum in CCC game with the Covington Buccaneers. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_Logan-Todd-a.jpg Logan Todd drives a single to the outfield for Arcanum in CCC game with the Covington Buccaneers. Arcanum’s Logan Todd takes a turn on the mound. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_Logan-Todd.jpg Arcanum’s Logan Todd takes a turn on the mound. Arcanum’s Cameron Burke knocks a single for the Trojans in CCC play with Covington. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_x-Cameron-Burke.jpg Arcanum’s Cameron Burke knocks a single for the Trojans in CCC play with Covington. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media Zach Ullery pitches for Arcanum in home game with the Buccaneers. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_Zach-Ullery.jpg Zach Ullery pitches for Arcanum in home game with the Buccaneers. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122