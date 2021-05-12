Shaffer, Hamm combine for LWSB perfect game

GREENVILLE – Grace Shaffer and Kylie Hamm combined for an OHSAA DII perfect game tournament win over the Trotwood-Madison Lady Rams by a run rule score of 13-0 for the team’s 26th win of the season.
“Move forward – great job today,” said Greenville coach, Jerrod Newland. “Grace came out on the mound and started us out, Hamm comes and finishes. Proud of the kids, proud of the program and more excited for the tournament journey – just a fun day at Lady Wave Stadium.”
The OHSAA’s motto; “Respect THE GAME” was showcased by the Lady Wave players and coaching staff as the “leaving the base too soon” was put into play beginning with the opening inning to the Lady Wave’s last out of the game.
“Absolutely,” coach Newland said of playing the game by the OHSAA’s motto. “That’s what it is all about. Coach gets here, gets his team here and prepares and just a fun day for the program and always nice to move on, on the tournament ladder.”
“First round of the tournament, half the teams today in DII go home so we’re just happy to get a chance to move on,” added Newland, “earned the right during the regular season to have today as a nice home game.”
Shaffer picked up the win for the Lady Wave tossing three-innings of no-hit ball, allowing no walks while striking out seven. Hamm pitched two-innings, allowing no hits, no walks and striking out five. The Lady Wave played error free ball to complete the perfect game.
“That’s a perfect game today, tournament game, more importantly no runs, no base runners – that’s a perfect game,” Newland stated. “Grace and Hamm combine for it – made a couple nice plays.”
Greenville plated 10 first-inning runs with the final out coming by way of “leaving the base too soon” and Coach Newland resting all his starting position players for the remainder of the game.
The Lady Wave collected eight hits on the night with all players seeing time in the field and at the plate.
The visiting Lady Rams also played the game by the OHSAA’s motto; “Respect THE GAME”.
Played 20 kids today and more opportunities Thursday,” Coach Newland said of the LWSB’s Thursday home OHSAA tournament game with Ponitz starting at 5 p.m.
The Lady Wave will close out regular season play Friday when perennial powerhouse Lebanon comes to town for the 27th regular game of the 2021 season with a 5:15 start time.
“Friday home game vs. Lebanon,” noted Newland. “Two good team squaring off – game 27 – last regular season game and they will be up here Friday for a 5:15 – two good teams looking to prepare for the next week of the tournament. It just worked out they’re coming to Greenville and we’re proud to host them.”
LWSB leadoff hitter, Nyesha Wright was 1-1 with a walk, 2-RBIs and 2-runs scored, Susie Blocher went 1-1 with 2-RBIs and 2-runs Bri Fellers went 1-1 with 2-RBIs and a run, Haleigh McDermitt was 2-2 with a run, Alaina Baughn went 1-1 with 2-runs, Savannah Leach went 1-1 with a RBI and a run, Kiera Beavins was 1-2, Skylar Fletcher had a walk, a RBI and a run, Mahayla Cook had 2-RBIs and Ashlynn Zimmer scored a run.
00000xx 0 0 9 Trotwood-Madison
10 003xxx 13 8 0 Greenville
