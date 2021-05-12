Shaffer, Hamm combine for LWSB perfect game

GREENVILLE – Grace Shaffer and Kylie Hamm combined for an OHSAA DII perfect game tournament win over the Trotwood-Madison Lady Rams by a run rule score of 13-0 for the team’s 26th win of the season.

“Move forward – great job today,” said Greenville coach, Jerrod Newland. “Grace came out on the mound and started us out, Hamm comes and finishes. Proud of the kids, proud of the program and more excited for the tournament journey – just a fun day at Lady Wave Stadium.”

The OHSAA’s motto; “Respect THE GAME” was showcased by the Lady Wave players and coaching staff as the “leaving the base too soon” was put into play beginning with the opening inning to the Lady Wave’s last out of the game.

“Absolutely,” coach Newland said of playing the game by the OHSAA’s motto. “That’s what it is all about. Coach gets here, gets his team here and prepares and just a fun day for the program and always nice to move on, on the tournament ladder.”

“First round of the tournament, half the teams today in DII go home so we’re just happy to get a chance to move on,” added Newland, “earned the right during the regular season to have today as a nice home game.”

Shaffer picked up the win for the Lady Wave tossing three-innings of no-hit ball, allowing no walks while striking out seven. Hamm pitched two-innings, allowing no hits, no walks and striking out five. The Lady Wave played error free ball to complete the perfect game.

“That’s a perfect game today, tournament game, more importantly no runs, no base runners – that’s a perfect game,” Newland stated. “Grace and Hamm combine for it – made a couple nice plays.”

Greenville plated 10 first-inning runs with the final out coming by way of “leaving the base too soon” and Coach Newland resting all his starting position players for the remainder of the game.

The Lady Wave collected eight hits on the night with all players seeing time in the field and at the plate.

The visiting Lady Rams also played the game by the OHSAA’s motto; “Respect THE GAME”.

Played 20 kids today and more opportunities Thursday,” Coach Newland said of the LWSB’s Thursday home OHSAA tournament game with Ponitz starting at 5 p.m.

The Lady Wave will close out regular season play Friday when perennial powerhouse Lebanon comes to town for the 27th regular game of the 2021 season with a 5:15 start time.

“Friday home game vs. Lebanon,” noted Newland. “Two good team squaring off – game 27 – last regular season game and they will be up here Friday for a 5:15 – two good teams looking to prepare for the next week of the tournament. It just worked out they’re coming to Greenville and we’re proud to host them.”

LWSB leadoff hitter, Nyesha Wright was 1-1 with a walk, 2-RBIs and 2-runs scored, Susie Blocher went 1-1 with 2-RBIs and 2-runs Bri Fellers went 1-1 with 2-RBIs and a run, Haleigh McDermitt was 2-2 with a run, Alaina Baughn went 1-1 with 2-runs, Savannah Leach went 1-1 with a RBI and a run, Kiera Beavins was 1-2, Skylar Fletcher had a walk, a RBI and a run, Mahayla Cook had 2-RBIs and Ashlynn Zimmer scored a run.

00000xx 0 0 9 Trotwood-Madison

10 003xxx 13 8 0 Greenville

Grace Shaffer picks up her 20th win in pitching 3.0 perfect innings in tournament victory over Trotwood-Madison. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_Grace-Shaffer-5.jpg Grace Shaffer picks up her 20th win in pitching 3.0 perfect innings in tournament victory over Trotwood-Madison. Lady Wave coach, Jerrod Newland keeps the plate umpire busy keeping the ever changing lineup card in order. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_Jerrod-Newland-3.jpg Lady Wave coach, Jerrod Newland keeps the plate umpire busy keeping the ever changing lineup card in order. The Lady Wave huddle for a team prayer prior to the start of the team’s opening tournament game with Trotwood-Madison. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_LWSB-3.jpg The Lady Wave huddle for a team prayer prior to the start of the team’s opening tournament game with Trotwood-Madison. Lady Wave freshman starting shortstop, Savannah Leach gets a first-inning hit before watching the game from the dugout bench the remainder of the night. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_Savannah-Leach-3.jpg Lady Wave freshman starting shortstop, Savannah Leach gets a first-inning hit before watching the game from the dugout bench the remainder of the night. Shyanne Slade takes a turn at the plate for the Lady Wave in tournament play with the Lady Rams. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_Shyanne-Slade-3.jpg Shyanne Slade takes a turn at the plate for the Lady Wave in tournament play with the Lady Rams. Grace Shaffer (L) and Kylee Hamm (R) get in pre-game warmups under the watchful eye of veteran Greenville varsity assistant and pitching coach, Denny Ruble prior to the duo combining for a perfect game tournament win. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_x-Grace-Shaffer-Denny-Ruble-Kylie-Hamm-3.jpg Grace Shaffer (L) and Kylee Hamm (R) get in pre-game warmups under the watchful eye of veteran Greenville varsity assistant and pitching coach, Denny Ruble prior to the duo combining for a perfect game tournament win. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media Greenville’s Kylee Hamm tosses two-innings of perfect ball to combine for a perfect game win over the Lady Rams. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_Kylie-Hamm-3.jpg Greenville’s Kylee Hamm tosses two-innings of perfect ball to combine for a perfect game win over the Lady Rams. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media

Greenville’s Grace Shaffer and Kylie Hamm combine for a perfect game run rule tounnament win over the Trotwood-Lady Rams.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

