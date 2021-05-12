Lady Patriots earn senior night win

NEW MADISON – It was an exciting finish for the Tri-Village girls softball team and a game to remember for 3 seniors being recognized on senior night.

It was the last home game for Kelsie Wehr, Kayleigh Osborne and Loraligh Waters all playing a big part in the team win over Mississinawa Valley 12-11.

It was a game that went back and forth with 5 lead changes and Mississinawa Valley threatening with 2 outs in the top of the 7th and the bases loaded with a chance to tie the game or take the lead.

Tri-Village plated runs every inning in the game. Kelsie Wehr hit a two-out double in the bottom of the 1st inning and manufactured the first run for the PATS by stealing 3rd and then scoring on a passed ball to go up 1-0.

In the bottom of the 2nd inning Morgan Hunt tripled and then scored on a ground ball to short stop by Macy Howell for an RBI and the second run of the game.

The Blackhawks got something going in the top of the 3rd inning with Jocelyn Hoggatt leading off with a single followed by a walk from Makenna Guillozet. Madison Townsend followed up by driving home the two runners on a base hit to tie the game at 2.

TV came right back in the bottom of the 3rd inning and got a double from Kayleigh Osborne who then stole 3rd base and then scored on a passed ball as the Patriots went back up 3-2.

Mississinawa Valley tied the game in the top of the 4th on run scored by Gabby Rammel and then took the lead on a single by Taylor Collins that plated 2 more runs as Paytyn Hiestand and Makenna Guillozet crossed home plate.

The Patriots again battled back with 3 runs scored in the bottom of the 4th inning taking advantage of some MV miscues in the field to take a 6-5 lead.

Mississinawa tied the game in the top of the 5th with Rammel scoring on a fielder choice and Taylor Collins picking up the RBI to make the score 6-6.

The PATS added two more runs in the bottom of the 5th with Alyssa Begoon and Kenna Wilcox both scoring to go up 8-6.

The Hawks added a run in the 6th inning on a ground ball by Jocelyn Hoggatt scoring Cammie Johns, but they would trail 8-7 heading into the bottom of the inning.

Tri-Village Kayleigh Osborn drew a walk to start the inning and aggressive base running put pressure on the Hawks. Osborne stole second base and then on a hit by Reece Arnett she scored with Arnett ending up at 2nd base.

Kelsey Wehr hit a hard ball that was misplayed in center field then the Hawks got a fly out from to left fielder Paytyn Hiestand and then a great over the shoulder catch from center fielder Gabby Rammel to rob extra bases on a hard-hit ball by Kenna Willcox and it looked like the Hawks might get out of a big inning.

But Morgan Hunt hit a line drive over the 3rd base line for a double scoring Arnett and Wehr. Hunt then stole third base and then on the mishandled ball Hunt slid into home under the tag to put the PATS up 12-7.

Thinking the game was out of reach would be a mistake as Mississinawa put on their rally caps and Taylor Collins crushed one to the center field wall but a great play on the ball and quick throw by Morgan Hunt held her too just a single.

Madison Townsend scored on a bases loaded walk from Cammie Johns. Rammel hit into a fielder’s choice that scored Kenzea Townsend to make it 12-9.

The Patriots recorded the 2nd out in the inning before clipping Hoggatt at the plate that scored Gabriella Elizondo. Guillozet coaxed her 4th walk in the game that scored Johns that would set-up the two out bases loaded showdown between the two pitchers in the game.

Up to this point Taylor Collins had 3 hits and 3 rbi’s and looking to vault the Hawks in front but on the very first pitch swinging away, and she popped it up to 3rd base with Kenna Wilcox settling under it to record the 3rd out and secure an exciting 12-11 win for Tri-Village.

Loraligh Waters got the start for Tri-Village Patriots Varsity. The hurler lasted seven innings, allowing nine hits and 11 runs while striking out four.

Taylor Collins was the pitcher of record for Mississinawa surrendering eight hits over six innings and striking out three.

Tri-Village had eight hits in the game. Hunt, Arnett, and Howell each managed two hits to lead Tri-Village Patriots Varsity.

Mississinawa Valley tallied nine hits. Hoggatt, Collins, Hiestand, and Madison Townsend all managed multiple hits for Mississinawa Valley.

After the game Tri-Village coach Emily Osborne was thrilled to see her seniors go out on high note in their last home game.

“Our 3 seniors have really taken on the leadership role and grown into it as the season has progressed,” Osborn praised.

“They have worked very hard this year. Loraligh Waters has logged a lot of innings and time on the hill for us this year and has been a true workhorse for us,” Osborne stated.

“Kelsie Wehr has been tremendous for us over the years, she has a tremendous arm, and no one is safe on the bases with her back behind the plate,” Osborne commented.

“Kayleigh Osborne stepped forward playing a new position for us this year and has grown nicely at shortstop and has had a good year as well,” Osborne said.

“I feel like we are starting to put some things together and hope we can take the momentum from this game into the section tournament on Thursday when we travel to Houston to take on the Wildcats,” Osborne concluded.

Scoring

Innings 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 R H E

MV 0 0 2 3 1 1 4 11 9 7

TV 1 1 1 3 2 4 x 12 12 2

Tri-Village Lady Patriots seniors, Kelsie Wehr, Kayleigh Osborne and Loraligh Waters earn a senior night win over the Visiting Lady Blackhawks. Dale Barger | Darke County Media