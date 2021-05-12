Arcanum 11-0 over Lady Blazers

NEW PARIS – The Arcanum Lady Trojans rode the bats of the Fout sisters; junior Ellie and freshman Emilie to a 11-0 non-conference win over the National Trail Lady Blazers.

Ellie crushed her fourth home run in as many games, a rocket over the left-centerfield fence to give the hard hitting junior a home run in each of her last four games.

“I have never had a kid hit a home run in four straight games,” said veteran coach Mike Morris, owner of 136 wins in eight seasons as a head varsity coach. “Nobody has done something like that.”

“She is just in a groove right now – she’s hot,” Morris continued. “Hopefully she can keep it going tonight in tournament play.”

The Lady Trojans started slow at the plate with the teams playing to a 0-0 standoff after two-innings of play.

“They threw a solid pitcher at us,” Coach Morris said of the Lady Trojans slow offensive start. “It just took us a while to get her timed up. We hit it – they were all right at them at first.”

Arcanum put single runs on the board in innings three, four and five to lead 3-0 after five complete and added three runs in the top of the sixth to lead 6-0 with six-innings in the book.

The Lady Trojans put the game away with five runs in the top of the seventh while keeping the Lady Blazers off the board in the bottom of the inning to earn to double digit shutout victory.

Emilie Fout was 3-4 on the night while holding down the starting shortstop position for the Lady Trojans.

Arcanum starting pitcher, Peyton Garbig picked up the win tossing three-innings of shutout ball while striking out six. Ellie Fout pitched two scoreless innings in middle relief and Tessa Reigle pitched two scoreless innings to close out the night. The Lady Trojans pitchers combined for a five-hitter while striking out nine.

With the win Arcanum improves to 19-6 on the season along with a CCC league championship 12-0 mark.

The No. 2 seed Arcanum Lady Trojans take on No. 10 seed Middletown Madison, 7-4 first round tournament winners over Dixie.

Game time is 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 12 at Arcanum.

Arcanum freshman shortstop, Emilie Fout goes 3-4 in the Lady Trojans 11-0 win over National Trail. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_Emilie-Fout.jpg Arcanum freshman shortstop, Emilie Fout goes 3-4 in the Lady Trojans 11-0 win over National Trail. Peyton Garbig picks up a win over the National Trail Lady Blazers. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_Peyton-Garbig-2.jpg Peyton Garbig picks up a win over the National Trail Lady Blazers. Arcanum’s Ellie Fout drills one of her four home runs in four consecutive games for the 2021 Lady Trojans CCC Championship team https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_xEllie-Fout.jpg Arcanum’s Ellie Fout drills one of her four home runs in four consecutive games for the 2021 Lady Trojans CCC Championship team Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

