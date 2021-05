NEW MADISON – Tri-Village is looking for a 7th Grade Boys Basketball Coach for the 2021-2022 basketball season. All interested applicants should send a resume to Brad Gray, Tri-Village Athletic Director, at brad_gray@tri-village.k12.oh.us. He can also be reached by phone at 937-996-1511 ext. 1208.

Candidates must have or be willing to obtain the credentials required by the OHSAA in order to be considered for the position.

