LWSB advances with perfect game win over Ponitz

GREENVILLE – The Lady Wave run ruled the Ponitz Lady Golden Panthers 14-0 in second round OHSAA DII tournament play behind the combined perfect game pitching of Grace Shaffer and Kylie Hamm.

“Great day for Lady Wave Softball,” said Greenville coach, Jerrod Newland. “Getting a tournament win and moving on to the second rung in the ladder.”

Greenville used the “leaving the base too soon” in keeping the game respectable with Coach Jerrod Newland pulling his starting position players after one-inning of play.

The Lady Wave plated 10 first-inning runs with Alaina Baughn, Susie Blocher, Savannah Leach, Sheyenne Slade and Nyesha Wright all driving in runs in the opening inning.

Shaffer earned the win pitching 3.0 innings of perfect ball while striking out eight of nine batters faced and Kylie Hamm threw 2.0 innings of perfect ball striking out all six batters the sophomore faced.

Greenville plated three in the second and one in the third with seven of the 12 Lady Wave outs coming by way of “leaving the base too soon” in the team’s four-innings at the plate.

“Just a breath of fresh air,” Coach Newland stated. “Get these first two past us, moving on, the sectional championship Tuesday night down at Bellbrook and just excited for the opportunity moving ahead. Just good for the kids coming out with a smile on their face, respect the game, play it the right way, moving forward and good for the kids.”

Nyesha Wright went 2-2 with 2-RBIs and 2-runs, Skylar Fletcher was 2-2 with 2-RBIs and a run, Karmen Dehart went 2-2 with 2-RBIs, Braci Swisshelm was 2-2 with a RBI, Susie Blocher went 1-1 with a RBI and a run and Alaina Baughn was 1-2 with a RBI and 2-runs scored.

Sheyenne Slade went 1-1 with 2-walks, 2-RBIs and run, Ella McClear was 1-2 with a run, Hannah Gartenman went 1-2, Kiera Beavins had a walk and a run scored, Skylar Bryson had 2-walks and Mahayla Cook had a walk. Savannah Leach, Ashlynn Zimmer and Kenna Jenkinson each scored a run.

Now 27-1 and an opportunity Saturday against Covington,” concluded Newland.

The Lady Wave hosts the Covington Lady Buccs in a noon non-conference game, Saturday, May 15 to close out the 27-game 2021 regular season.

00000xx 0 0 0 Ponitz

10 310xxx 14 14 0 Greenville

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_Nyesha-Wright-1.jpg Assistant Lady Wave Softball coach, Alli Hill warms up Kylie Hamm between innings of the team’s 14-0 tournament win over Ponitz. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_r-Alli-Hill.jpg Assistant Lady Wave Softball coach, Alli Hill warms up Kylie Hamm between innings of the team’s 14-0 tournament win over Ponitz. Sheyenne Slade collects a hit for the Lady Wave in Greenville’s 14-0 tournament win over Ponitz. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_Sheyenne-Slade.jpg Sheyenne Slade collects a hit for the Lady Wave in Greenville’s 14-0 tournament win over Ponitz. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_Skylar-Fletcher.jpg https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_x-Braci-Swisshelm.jpg Greenville’s Kylie Hamm pitches 2.0 perfect innings to close the door on Pontiz and help lead the Lady Wave to a prefect game run rule win over Pontiz. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_y-Kylie-Hamm.jpg Greenville’s Kylie Hamm pitches 2.0 perfect innings to close the door on Pontiz and help lead the Lady Wave to a prefect game run rule win over Pontiz. Grace Shaffer pitches 3.0 perfect innings to earn the win in the Lady Waves perfect tournament victory over Ponitz. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_z-Grace-Shaffer.jpg Grace Shaffer pitches 3.0 perfect innings to earn the win in the Lady Waves perfect tournament victory over Ponitz. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media

Grace Shaffer and Kylie Hamm combine for second consecutive perfect game run rule tournament win to advance to DII regional finals.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122