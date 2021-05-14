Arcanum rolling with Fout’s 6th HR

CELINA – Arcanum’s Ellie Fout joined an elite group of OHSAA softball home run hitters when the junior first baseman/pitcher extended her consecutive games with a home run to six in the Lady Trojans non-conference 11-0 run rule win over the Celina Lady Bulldogs.

“Something is going on,” Arcanum coach, Mike Morris said of Fout’s torrid hitting. “That moved her up to No. 2 in the state record books. She’s confident, she’s seeing the ball well and she feeds off the other players. When we’re pumped up she’s pumped up and she is having a great season right now.”

Just one player leads Ohio with seven consecutive game dingers while Fout joins three players in the state with six consecutive game home runs leaving behind three players with five homers.

The Lady Trojans grabbed a 6-0 lead in the top of the first inning and tacked on three runs in the team’s second inning of play to lead 9-0 after two complete.

Arcanum closed out scoring on the night with a two-run fourth to give the Lady Trojans a convincing non-conference win.

Peyton Garbig went four scoreless innings on the mound to earn the win allowing two-hits while striking out seven. Tessa Reigle tossed one scoreless inning in relief allowing no hits and striking out two.

Garbig went 3-4 with a two-run homer, a single and a double. Brookelyn Ullery was 3-3 with a RBI and 3-runs scored.

Emilie Fout was 2-2 with 2-stolen bases setting a new Lady Trojans single season stolen base record with 25-steals.

With the two-run homer, Ellie Fout is now just 1-RBI away from setting a new school RBI record.

Meghan McCans went 2-3 on a breakout night for the junior outfielder while knocking in 2-runs in the win.

“It’s in her head right now,” Morris said of McCans. “We’ve been working on it. She’s been working extra after practices and on her own, hitting on tees so finally she got a couple hits. She has hit the ball well at times – just right at people. She couldn’t catch a break so hopefully they start falling for her. We get her going that’s just one more in that lineup that’s pretty potent right now.”

“That was a good win for us,” Coach Morris concluded. “Hopefully that keeps us rolling into Monday’s sectional finals.”

63020xx 11 15 0 Arcanum

00000xx 0 2 2 Celina

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_a-Peyton-Garbig-a-2.jpg https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_x-Ellie-Fout-5.jpg Peyton Grabig, the Lady Trojans winning pitcher in 11-0 run rule win over the Celina Lady Bulldogs.

Arcanum junior, Ellie Fout hits sixth consecutive game home run in the Lady Trojans 11-0 run rule win at Celina.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122.

