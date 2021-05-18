Lady Wave tennis open court scheduled

GREENVILLE – Greenville Lady Wave varsity tennis coach, Jim Koontz will be at the Greenville tennis courts from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. starting June 14 eacn Monday, Wednesday and Friday for “open court” for any high school girls interested in joining the the team while better learning the game of tennis and working on their skills for the of the 2021 fall tennis season.

All incoming freshman through seniors are invited to join Coach Koontz.

“All girls interested in playing for the Lady Wave high school tennis team is ecouraged to come out,” said Koontz. “We will take time and teach them the game – just show up.”

The 2020 Lady Wave tennis team saw a large number of players graduating with only three players returning for the upcoming 2021 fall season.

“Everybody plays,” Koontz noted. “Nobody gets cut.”

Those interested are welcome to call Coach Koontz at 937-548-6114 or just show up on June 14.

“If they want to call and talk with me – I will be happy to get back with them.” Koontz concluded..

Greenville Lady Wave varsity tennis coach, Jim Koontz. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/05/web1_50249784006_3451b7b91f_c.jpg Greenville Lady Wave varsity tennis coach, Jim Koontz.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

