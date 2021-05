GREENVILLE – Greenville varsity golf coach, Brian Stickel has announced there will be a meeting for boys and girls interested in playing High School golf this fall. The meeting will be Tuesday, June 1st at 7:00 p.m.

The meeting will be held at the High School cafeteria. Players and parents should attend this meeting.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

