Lady Wave end season 31-2 overall

GREENVILLE – The Lady Wave dropped a 21-20 D-II Regional final game to the Lakewood Lady Lancers to close out the season with a 31-2 record.
“Today was an amazing regional final,” said Greenville coach, Jerrod Newland. “I’ve coached a long time and have never been apart of a game at that level with that abount of craziness.”
Four home runs and 20 runs in the regional is absoultely incredible,” Newland continued. “So proud of the kids and coaching staff. This year 31-2 is an unbelievable season.”
An uncharacteristic tight strike zone squeezed pitchers from both teams and when the dust settled the teams combined for 41 run, 34 hits, 24 walks and 9 homerun with 21 runners left on base with a total a 372 pitches thrown in the game bringing frustrations from both teams.
The Lady Wave jumped out to a 15-6 lead after three-innings of play but would get outscored 15-5 over the final five-innings to come up one run short a bring its season to a close.
Playing their final game for the Lady Wave were seniors Grace Shaffer and Nyesha Wright.
“Grace and Nyesha are incredible young ladies and lead a lot of youngins and taught the well,” Coach Newland stated.
Ashlynn Zimmer had 2-home runs and Bri Fellers and Susie Blocher each hit home runs for the Lady Wave.
Susie Blocher paced the Lady Wave going with a walk, 4-RBIs and a run, Ashlynn Zimmer went 2-5 with a walk, 7-RBIs and 3-runs, Savannah Leach was 1-3 with 3-walks, 3-RBIs and 3-runs and Bri Fellers went 2-6 with 3-RBIs and 2-runs scored.
Skylar Fletcher was 2-5 with a walk, an RBI and 3-runs, Kenna Jenkinson went 2-3 with 2-walks, an RBI and a run, Alaina Baughn was 2-6 with 1-walk a RBI and 2-runs, Nyesha Wright went 0-2 with 5-walks and 3-runs and Kiera Beavis was 0-2 with 3-walks.
“They do everything I ask them to do and I love every kid to death one through 25,” said Coach Newland. “The future is always bright with Greenville softball – it’s going to be good for a long, long time and I’m just proud of where’re we’re at, where we are going and what we’re doing.”
“So proud of everyone and the fans and atmospehre at Mason the week,” Newland concluded.
03031464 21 20 0 Lakewood
45060023 20 14 2 Greenville
