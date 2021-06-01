Lady Wave end season 31-2 overall

GREENVILLE – The Lady Wave dropped a 21-20 D-II Regional final game to the Lakewood Lady Lancers to close out the season with a 31-2 record.

“Today was an amazing regional final,” said Greenville coach, Jerrod Newland. “I’ve coached a long time and have never been apart of a game at that level with that abount of craziness.”

Four home runs and 20 runs in the regional is absoultely incredible,” Newland continued. “So proud of the kids and coaching staff. This year 31-2 is an unbelievable season.”

An uncharacteristic tight strike zone squeezed pitchers from both teams and when the dust settled the teams combined for 41 run, 34 hits, 24 walks and 9 homerun with 21 runners left on base with a total a 372 pitches thrown in the game bringing frustrations from both teams.

The Lady Wave jumped out to a 15-6 lead after three-innings of play but would get outscored 15-5 over the final five-innings to come up one run short a bring its season to a close.

Playing their final game for the Lady Wave were seniors Grace Shaffer and Nyesha Wright.

“Grace and Nyesha are incredible young ladies and lead a lot of youngins and taught the well,” Coach Newland stated.

Ashlynn Zimmer had 2-home runs and Bri Fellers and Susie Blocher each hit home runs for the Lady Wave.

Susie Blocher paced the Lady Wave going with a walk, 4-RBIs and a run, Ashlynn Zimmer went 2-5 with a walk, 7-RBIs and 3-runs, Savannah Leach was 1-3 with 3-walks, 3-RBIs and 3-runs and Bri Fellers went 2-6 with 3-RBIs and 2-runs scored.

Skylar Fletcher was 2-5 with a walk, an RBI and 3-runs, Kenna Jenkinson went 2-3 with 2-walks, an RBI and a run, Alaina Baughn was 2-6 with 1-walk a RBI and 2-runs, Nyesha Wright went 0-2 with 5-walks and 3-runs and Kiera Beavis was 0-2 with 3-walks.

“They do everything I ask them to do and I love every kid to death one through 25,” said Coach Newland. “The future is always bright with Greenville softball – it’s going to be good for a long, long time and I’m just proud of where’re we’re at, where we are going and what we’re doing.”

“So proud of everyone and the fans and atmospehre at Mason the week,” Newland concluded.

03031464 21 20 0 Lakewood

45060023 20 14 2 Greenville

Skylar Fletcher drives a hit for the Lady Wave in regional play. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/06/web1_Fletcher.jpg Skylar Fletcher drives a hit for the Lady Wave in regional play. Susie Blocher drills a home run for the Lady Wave at Mason in regional finals. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/06/web1_Blocher.jpg Susie Blocher drills a home run for the Lady Wave at Mason in regional finals. Bri-Fellers hits a Greenville home run in OHSAA D-II regional play. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/06/web1_Bri-Fellers.jpg Bri-Fellers hits a Greenville home run in OHSAA D-II regional play. Greenville’s Ashlynn Zimmer hits one of her two home runs for the Lady Wave in regional action. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/06/web1_Zimmer.jpg Greenville’s Ashlynn Zimmer hits one of her two home runs for the Lady Wave in regional action. Nyesha Wright looks at a ball for her third walk of the LWSB regional game at Mason. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/06/web1_Wright.jpg Nyesha Wright looks at a ball for her third walk of the LWSB regional game at Mason. Lady Wave senior Grace Shaffer pitches for the Lady Wave in regional finals. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/06/web1_Shaffer.jpg Lady Wave senior Grace Shaffer pitches for the Lady Wave in regional finals. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media Kenna Jenkinson collects a hit for Greenville in regional tournament play at Mason. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/06/web1_Jenkinson.jpg Kenna Jenkinson collects a hit for Greenville in regional tournament play at Mason. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media Kylie Hamm takes a turn on the mound for the Lady Wave in regional tournament action. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/06/web1_Kylie-Hamm.jpg Kylie Hamm takes a turn on the mound for the Lady Wave in regional tournament action. Gaylen Blosser | Darke County Media

Unforgiving tight strike zone leads to 41 runs while frustrating pitchers and coaching staffs.

By Gaylen Blosser DarkeCountyMedia.com

Contact Darke County Media Sports Editor Gaylen Blosser at gblosser@aimmediamidwest.com or 937-569-0122

